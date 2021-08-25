Penguin Random House to open second distribution center in Carroll County – CBS Baltimore

HAMPSTEAD, Maryland (WJZ) – Penguin Random House, the New York publisher of 10,000 new books per year, will open a second distribution center in Carroll County, state officials said Wednesday, with plans to add 150 new full-time jobs over the next six years.

Penguin Random House, home to 300 international brands, has leased 1 million square feet of space at 630 Hanover Pike in Hampstead, joining a center near Westminster.

Once the center reaches full capacity, the company will employ 870 workers in the state, according to the Maryland Department of Commerce.

“We are extremely satisfied with our Westminster fulfillment and distribution center. So when we decided to expand into a fourth facility to support our continued national focus on growth and innovation, it was a natural decision to select a second location in Maryland, ”Annette Danek, Executive Vice President , supply chain, of Penguin Random House, said in a statement.

In a statement, Governor Larry Hogan welcomed the plans.

“Seeing Penguin Random House grow is very exciting news for our state and for our Carroll County workforce,” he said. “We are proud to support the company in its efforts and look forward to seeing its footprint continue to grow right here in Maryland.”

The state is providing a conditional loan of $ 325,000 to cover construction costs and a grant of $ 25,000 for workforce training, the Maryland Department of Commerce said.

