Digital mental health firms Ginger and Headspace merge in $ 3 billion deal





Aug 25 (Reuters) – Meditation app Headspace and video therapy service provider Ginger announced on Wednesday that they would merge in a deal valuing the combined company at $ 3 billion, as the COVID-19 pandemic encourages the use of virtual mental health care platforms. Founded in 2010, Headspace offers sessions, videos and articles on meditation and mindfulness accessible on a mobile phone and has approximately 70 million users worldwide. The app has grown incredibly popular over the past year and with the pandemic wreaking havoc on people's mental health, venture capital interest has increased in these companies. Ginger, who raised $ 100 million in March, gives members unlimited access to self-guided care and on-demand, scheduled 24/7 coaching, as well as video therapy and support psychiatric. Ginger, also founded in 2010, saw the number of people using its coaching services more than quadruple and the number of therapy users more than quintupled in mid-July from levels seen before the pandemic. Together, Ginger and Headspace will serve the employees of 2,700 companies. "We felt like Ginger had this end-to-end mental health platform… but if we really wanted to solve this (mental health crisis) on a large scale, we had to think about prevention," said Russell Glass. , CEO of Ginger in an interview with Reuters. "We needed to make sure that people had access to care and to a much earlier part of their journey." Russell Glass is expected to lead the combined company, which would be called Headspace Health, when the merger closes, expected in the last quarter of the year, the companies said. The combination with Ginger will allow Headspace to create healthy routines for people that last a lifetime, said CeCe Morken, CEO of Headspace. Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

