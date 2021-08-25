Minority Business Development Agency awards $ 3.7 million in





Washington, DC, August 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) has provided federal funding of $ 3.7 million to nine (9 ) Grant recipients to establish MBDA Advanced Manufacturing Centers, Export Centers, and a Federal Supply Center. These programs are designed to help minority-owned businesses create jobs, compete in the global economy and grow their businesses. Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) are essential to the U.S. economy, acting as engines of investment, job creation and opportunity in local communities nationwide, said Secretary of Commerce Gina M Raimondo. President’s Bidens Build Back Better program recognizes the importance of MBEs and offers historic investments for MBDA to help MBEs generate capital, invest in new technology, win federal contracts and expand footprint trade of minorities within the US economy. Federal funding will support the operation of four (4) MBDA Advanced Manufacturing Centers, four (4) MBDA Export Centers and one (1) MBDA Federal Supply Center, all providing business development services nationwide. minority-owned businesses. Grant recipients include: MBDA Advanced Manufacturing Centers Maryland: The City of Baltimore ($ 400,000)

M. Gill & Associates ($ 400,000) Texas (San Antonio): The University of Texas at San Antonio ($ 400,000) Federal purchasing office MBDA Washington DC: KDM & Associates, LLC ($ 500,000) The five-year grants will end on June 30, 2026, with annual awards in the amounts shown. For the latest information on MBDA programs and announcements, please visit www.MBDA.gov. About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) The US Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency, is the only federal agency exclusively dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of US Minority Businesses (MBEs). For more than 50 years, MBDA programs and services have better equipped MBEs to create jobs, expand their scale and capabilities, increase their incomes, and grow regionally, nationally and internationally.

