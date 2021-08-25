Up 27%, short coverage won’t make GameStop (GME) a ​​good buy

UKRAINE – 03/21/02: In this photo illustration, the GameStop (GME) share price and a graph are visible … [+] on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Don’t sell a stock short unless you are sure it will go bankrupt.

This comes to my mind when considering the GameStop video game retail chain.



GME

whose shares jumped 27% on Aug. 24, due to the lack of significant events, according to Barrons.

When I wrote about the company on January 15, 132% of its free float had been sold short, meaning traders borrowed stocks, sold them in the open market, and hoped to make a profit by paying off the loan. by recovering shares at a lower price in the future. .

Since then, GameStop shares have risen 425% to around $ 210.

That’s an incredible return but 56% below its 52 week high of $ 480. Meanwhile, short-term interest in the stock has plunged to 10% even more than the average short-term interest of 5%, CNBC noted.

Should I buy GameStock shares now? If you like the feeling of being with the reddit crowd that takes pleasure in challenging short sellers, you should do this.

If you’re investing for the long term, I wouldn’t own GameStop shares. This is because its growth potential as a distributor of games and associated hardware is quite limited and does not justify its high valuation.

Nonetheless, by taking advantage of the stock market memes phenomenon, GameStop reduced its debt and dramatically improved its cash flow. It therefore seems less in danger than at the start of the year.

(I have no financial interest in the titles mentioned).

What are meme actions?

Memes actions grab the attention of individuals who congregate on social media.

These traders take pleasure in causing pain to hedge funds who cram into short positions against specific companies by taking large long positions in securities, often amplified by the purchase of call options whose value increases as the stock price rises.

When traders buy call options, market makers must hedge their positions by buying underlying stocks. Additionally, this upward pressure is forcing short sellers to scramble to buy stocks at higher prices, as their brokers demand immediate repayment of their equity loans.

Such short cuts give redditors on WallStreetBets triumph, noted Vox, and the fear of missing out (FOMO) for those left on the sidelines. To reduce FOMO, more people are joining the crowd.

The meme stocks are very volatile, I can imagine that anyone who bought GameStop at $ 480 was not thrilled which would be baffling without the pride of redditors in documenting how their positions are down and sharing emojis. for the moon and diamond hands to indicate that they are sticking to their positions.

Put simply, people are acting irrationally and social media around the memes stocks is providing participants with dopamine injections to make up for the financial carnage they can endure on this mythical trip to the moon.

Why did investors add 27% to the value of GameStops?

The financial media cannot explain why GameStop shares are now worth 27% more than they were on August 23.

As Barrons wrote, there was no significant news event [August 24s upward meme stock] moves. This has been the case for months for GameStop and AMC, whose stock prices are often influenced by non-fundamental factors such as short seller activity, option volume, social media interest, and trading. dynamic.

Nothing has been filed with the SEC that would have caused the GameStop stock to move. There are no new press releases on the company’s website, and the company hasn’t filed anything with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more than a month, noted MarketWatch.

I have long advocated, as I did here in September 2020, real-time reporting to educate investors about what Barrons has called non-fundamental factors that determine stock prices. I bet my dream will never come true.

When a stock moves 27% in the absence of important news, it is not a good investment because it could just as easily fall 27% in the absence of important news.

How fast is GameStop growing?

GameStop has improved its revenue growth this year.

In Q3 2020, which I wrote about in January, GameStop was declining rapidly. Net sales of $ 1 billion were 30.2% lower than the previous year. GameStop lost $ 18.8 million in the quarter and spent $ 200 million in free cash flow, leaving it $ 450 million in cash on its balance sheet.

GameStop suspended its guidance for the fourth quarter but enthusiastically touted a 352% increase in e-commerce sales. Unfortunately, the income has not been reported separately, which I interpret to mean that the amounts are not significant. Meanwhile, since late 2018, GameStop had closed 1,020 stores.

In the first quarter of 2021, GameStop was growing. First-quarter sales rose 25.1% to $ 1.3 billion and GameStop entered the period with $ 771 million in total cash on the balance sheet, an increase of over $ 185 million from the previous year, according to his Transcript of the call for first quarter 2021 results.

How strong is the GameStops financial foundation?

GameStops’ financial situation is improving. Its total debt grew from around $ 1.2 billion to $ 710 million in the first quarter of 2021, while its cash position fell from $ 450 million to $ 690 million. In April, GameStop raised around $ 550 million in a stock offering.

Meanwhile, its rate of cash consumption has plummeted. Its negative free cash flow fell from -200 million dollars to -30 million dollars. For the 12 months ending March 2021, GameStop generated $ 90 million in positive free cash flow.

Does GameStop have a solid growth trajectory?

GameStop has not provided financial advice for 2021.

Four analysts who cover GameStop estimate that second-quarter revenue will reach $ 1.1 billion about 17% more than that generated in the second quarter of 2020, according to YahooFinance.

That would represent a decrease of $ 200 million from revenue in previous quarters and a slowdown from the 25% growth recorded in the first quarter.

That does not prevent analysts from estimating that growth will reach 95% in 2022 while falling to an average annual rate of 48% for the next five years, Yahoo Finance tells me.

Here’s the basic problem for investors: it’s impossible to explain what makes stocks even move. They can die out in no time, as Barrons noted, stocks of memes cooled in July and August after a resurgence in May and June.

One thing I’m sure of, if GameStop grows faster than expected and its newly appointed CEO issues an optimistic forecast, the stock will rise.

And as long as GameStop is in the news, all of those redditors will likely continue to have the dopamine rush that keeps them irrationally owners of this stock.