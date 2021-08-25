David Flanagan, CMP Executive Chairman and Maine Business Icon, Fighting Cancer

David Flanagan, a corporate and civic icon in Maine for more than 40 years and the current executive chairman of Central Maine Power Co., confirmed on Wednesday that he is battling pancreatic cancer.

Flanagan, 74, said he initially had no symptoms and that his illness was discovered last fall through routine medical tests. He said he received treatments twice a week at the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care in Augusta.

Flanagan said his condition and treatment left him with low energy levels. Used to working up to 12 hours a day, Flanagan said he had to cut his schedule in half and stay mostly at home. Frustration is the word he said he would use to describe his current state of mind.

“The thing is, I still love the job,” he said in an exclusive interview with the Portland Press Herald on Wednesday. “I know how to do this. I wish I could do it more.

Flanagan publicly disclosed his illness the same day Joseph A. Purington, president of operations at Eversource Energy in New Hampshire, was named CMP’s next president and CEO. Purington will replace interim president and chief executive officer Scott Mahoney, who will return to senior positions at Avangrid, CMP’s national parent company based in Connecticut.

Flanagan will take on the less demanding role of senior advisor when Purington takes over in late September.

These transitions come at a critical time for what is perhaps Maine’s most scrutinized company, with its actions judged almost daily by customers, critics, regulators and politicians.

CMP faces a variety of challenges, ranging from attempts by opponents to cripple a high-voltage power line project that an Avangrid subsidiary is building in western Maine to a possible referendum to replace the investor-owned utilities by a consumer-owned model. Meanwhile, state policies to shift the energy sector from fossil fuels to clean electricity are increasing demands on Maine’s largest electric utility, as are more intense storms fueled by climate change threatens the reliability of the system.

Flanagan served as the Managing Director of CMP from 1994 to 2000. During this time, he led a corporate turnaround that resulted in high public favor. He was widely recognized for his leadership in restoring electricity during the historic ice storm of 1998.

After leaving the CMP, Flanagan lent his turnaround expertise to other organizations, including helping to restructure the University of Southern Maine, where he served as a long-time board member and was chairman by interim in 2014.

In February 2020, Flanagan retired to become Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of CMP. Its task was to restore customer confidence that had eroded after a series of missteps, highlighted by the flawed deployment of a new billing system in 2017.

Flanagan said Wednesday he has made progress in addressing customer service gaps during his 18 months on the job. He particularly highlighted the rapid restoration of electricity following a powerful snowstorm in April 2020 which affected 280,000 customers. Metrics tracked by state regulators have also rebounded for billing accuracy and call center response, he noted.

The increased customer satisfaction, he said, was also reflected in internal polls which show that customer preference ratings doubled between February 2020 and January 2021. These internal numbers do not reflect widely cited numbers. recent national surveys by JD Power which show that CMP ranks last among companies. customers for satisfaction.

But now Flanagan must turn his attention to more urgent statistics.

Pancreatic cancer is particularly insidious because it strikes an organ that is difficult to monitor, making it difficult to detect in the early stages when it is most curable. It often doesn’t cause symptoms until after it has spread to other organs, according to the Mayo Clinic. Treatment options include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery.

Pancreatic cancer gained visibility last year with news that ‘Jeopardy’ game show host Alex Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 of the disease in March 2019. Through multiple rounds of chemotherapy, Trebek has led a very public fight to raise awareness of the warning signs of this potentially fatal cancer, which in her case included persistent stomach pain. He passed away last November at the age of 80.

Flanagan declined to discuss the details of his diagnosis, but hinted at Trebek with humor.

“Like many eminent people,” he said, “I am in danger.”

Flanagan’s self-effacing behavior contradicts his education at Harvard, his law degree from Boston College, and his stature in the Maine business community. A native of Bangor, he has sought to stay rooted in his Maine roots, saying he decided long ago not to take more lucrative managerial positions that would have knocked him out of the state.

“It has been a moment of reflection for me,” he said on Wednesday. “I have spent my entire life working for the people, businesses and government of Maine.

Flanagan said he felt blessed to have been able to live and work in Maine, and cherishes the variety of experiences he has had, with no regrets.

“I feel good about it,” he said. “I wish I had a little more time. But I feel like I did my best.

