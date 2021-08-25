Delta Air Lines health surcharge for vaccines could impact all industries

The airline has refrained from requiring vaccination of its employees. But the movement to attach a health premium to unvaccinated employees is not without risk, especially with the unions involved.

Indeed, the Air Line Pilots Association’s Delta Master Executive Council, which represents the airline’s nearly 13,000 pilots, almost immediately raised concerns about the surcharge, saying in a statement that it has advocated “to maintain the right of each individual pilot to consult with his or her medical provider regarding COVID-19 vaccinations or booster doses.” He went on to say that Delta must “negotiate with Delta MEC on any employer-mandated vaccination for pilots.”

Opening the valves for vaccine approval

A tidal wave of employers rolled out pro-vaccine policies following FDA approval earlier this week, a turning point from the onset of the pandemic, when companies were plagued by turmoil. concerns about associated legal responsibilities. Lawyer Devjani Mishra, who represents employers at law firm Littler Mendelson, attributes the change to everything that has happened in the past eight months in addition to agency approval.

Between people who feel comfortable having first-hand experience with the vaccine and confirmation from a number of different sources, the different public mandates that have come into play for certain industries, it has all made a lot of sense. more likely that an employer imposes a mandate, says Mishra.

But implementing a health insurance surcharge is legally a lot more complex than taxing the vaccine, Mishra said: There’s a reason there is a lot of fine print in insurance plans.

Employers have tried this in a number of different areas in the past, you see it with different premiums for smokers and non-smokers, but the rules for changing insurance premiums are complicated, Mishra said. It is not something you can do lightly; you really need a benefits advisor to make sure you’re doing it right and following the proper rules.

But there were also a lot of exceptions to those rules, she added. It is therefore doubtful whether he will actually succeed in achieving the desired result. She cited as an example people who suffer from health problems preventing them from receiving the vaccine. There are rules against discriminating against these people.

Experts say the decision to pressure workers to get vaccinated by raising their health costs rather than requiring them to get vaccinated makes it easier for employers to streamline policy for hesitant employees to get vaccinated.

The fact that they didn’t choose a tenure might reflect more of their employees’ sentiment about immunization and possibly that of their clients, said Laura Boudreau, assistant professor of economics at Columbia Business School who studies working conditions. If you look at the policy itself, they’re basically trying not to use a de jure but de facto warrant by making it difficult for employees to maintain a no-vaccination statement. Some companies, like Delta, hesitate to go so far as to give a formal mandate, but reading these notes, they are de facto mandates.

It’s likely that other employers will adopt a similar policy as an easily defensible middle-of-the-road approach to getting their workforce vaccinated in the throes of the Delta variant, let alone the rest.

I think more and more companies are adopting this kind of policy, said Boudreau. This is a very clear rationale that companies can use to explain this type of policy to their employees: As with choices like smoking, especially now that the vaccine is fully FDA approved, it is possible for the employer to say these employees impose a cost in maintaining an unvaccinated status.

Richard Aboulafia, an expert in the aviation industry, agreed that Delta’s decision is an effective compromise.

“The mandates are politically charged and the airlines are struggling with the staff as they are,” said Aboulafia, vice president and analyst at Teal Group. “But this is a market solution, which tells airline employees that the costs associated with having unvaccinated workers should not be borne by companies.”

Other measures announced by Bastian on Wednesday include a mask requirement for all indoor employees and the end of Covid-19 salary protections for unvaccinated Delta staff members. Unvaccinated employees will also need to undergo weekly Covid-19 testing.

Vaccination warrants are popular with a majority of voters, according to a Morning Consult / POLITICO poll.

Unions scrambling for mandates

Once divided over vaccine mandates, unions are now mostly united in their support for policy. The country’s two largest teachers’ unions, AFT and NEA, backed the idea after initially refusing to endorse it. And earlier this week, the union that represented Walt Disney World employees reached an agreement with disney demand that all unionized workers be fully immunized by October.

The unions are asking employers to negotiate with their workers to reach an agreement on the form of the policy. Several have been successful in securing benefits for their members: The Association of Flight Attendants negotiated an optional program providing three additional days of vacation to United Airlines flight attendants who received the vaccine.

I have the impression that the unions were in a wait and see mode, but more on the side of legal precedents, said Boudreau. But it is very clear for fully approved vaccines that employers can mandate vaccines. So I think from a union perspective at this point it’s more about how to get the employer to commit to developing these policies in a way that is best for their members.