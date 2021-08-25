OnlyFans will allow pornography on their site after allExBulletin







Sheldon Cooper / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Sheldon Cooper / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images The OnlyFans website rescinds a planned ban on pornography and other sexually explicit content. Just days ago, the London-based company said that from October it would block sexually explicit material, responding to concerns from banks and other financial services firms that allow transactions on the service to ‘subscription. He did not name the companies. But on Wednesday, OnlyFans said it would be able to continue allowing adult content, which is a big part of its business, after all. “We have obtained the assurances necessary to support our diverse designer community and have suspended the policy change scheduled for October 1,” the company tweeted Wednesday morning. “OnlyFans is all about inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.” The reversal came after the rejection of content creators on OnlyFans, some of whom lost their jobs during the pandemic and are now earning income through the site. Morgan Music, a single mom from Washington state who sells explicit photos and videos on OnlyFans, told NPR that the money she makes on the website has helped reduce her anxiety. “To get that lifted because I have, for example, a savings account for the first time and have a good credit rating for the first time in my life, I think it’s hard to really express how much this means to a person’s quality of life, ”Music said. Only fans previously tweeted that the business “would not be what it is today” without sex workers and that the policy change was “necessary to secure the banking and payment services to support you”. This story originally appeared on the Morning edition live blog.

