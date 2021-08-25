Wing nears 100,000 drone deliveries two years after Logan launched in Australia – TechCrunch





In a blog post this morning, drone delivery company Alphabet Wing said it is expected to reach 100,000 customer deliveries over the weekend. The news comes on the second anniversary of the launch of the pilot services project in Logan, Australia, a city of about 300,000 people in the Brisbane metropolitan area. It also happens, in particular, a few weeks after Wired signaled as Amazon’s drone delivery efforts collapse inward. Wing’s communications manager Jonathan Bass told TechCrunch the service is expected to enter other markets in the coming months. I think we’re going to expand a bit, Bass told TechCrunch. I think we will be launching new services in Australia, Finland and the United States in the next six months. The capabilities of the technology are likely ahead of regulatory clearances at this time. Of the existing deliveries, more than half were made to Logan in the past eight months. In the first week of August, for example, customers placed orders for 4,500 deliveries, which equates to one every 30 seconds during the Wings delivery window. The numbers include: 10,000 cups of coffee

1,700 snack packs for children

1200 hot chooks (roast chicken, in Australian)

2,700 sushi rolls

1,000 loaves Drones have a range of six miles – limited by their battery life. This means the trips are quite short, so there isn’t much of a problem with food staying hot or cold, despite the package (which looks like a Happy Meal) being carried outside of the drone. . The main limitation, according to the company, is weight, with a capacity to carry up to three pounds. Apparently the system had no problem transporting extremely fragile items like eggs. Drones navigate approximately 100 to 150 feet in the air and descend to approximately 23 feet when they reach their destination. From there, a lanyard lowers the package to the ground and unhooks it. No one is obligated to receive the package. If you combine test flights with deliveries, that’s almost half a million flights in the past four or five years, Bass says. We have gradually settled in dense environments and listening to communities. That last bit includes community feedback for reducing drone noise levels.

