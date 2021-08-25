OpenTable works with Clear to verify Covid vaccine status for restaurateurs

The online restaurant reservation service said this week that when a user makes a reservation through their iPhone or Android apps, they will soon see a “Clear” banner above their reservation confirmation if the restaurant needs to. a vaccine. By clicking on the banner, users will be taken to a page with information on registering for a free digital immunization card provided by Clear. OpenTable plans to add this feature to its iPhone and Android apps in September, in the hope that it will make it easier for users to prove that they are vaccinated.
The announcement comes at a time when several cities in New York, San Francisco and New Orleans require proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test to enter certain types of indoor places, such as restaurants, as the pandemic continues. increases with the highly contagious Delta variant. . Meanwhile, a growing number of businesses, including many restaurants, are instituting their own vaccination mandates. OpenTable currently lists on its website
450 restaurants across the United States that require indoor diners to be vaccinated against Covid.
While Clear is best known for his program to speed travelers through airport security, he is one of a host of companies offering apps to prove that a person has been vaccinated against Covid. The digital vaccination card is part of Clear’s existing mobile app, and it can store an image of a US-based user’s CDC Covid-19 vaccination card and a link to proof of vaccination from various vaccine suppliers and pharmacies.
To register, you must scan a passport or ID card and submit a selfie, as well as allow Clear to use facial recognition technology to verify your identity. Those who sign up for the digital vaccination card do not need to be members of Clear’s paid airport security product, which uses biometric data to identify travelers who use it.
In an interview with CNN’s Erica Hill on Wednesday, OpenTable CEO Debby Soo said the company’s partnership with Clear is one of many tools meant to help restaurants weather the pandemic.
“As you can imagine, providing good hospitality is a challenge in normal times, but during the pandemic and at various stages of the pandemic it has been incredibly difficult to keep abreast of all the changes, pivots, and now for restaurants in some cities like New York and San Francisco, providing proof of vaccination, ”she said.
According to OpenTable’s tally, the number of seated diners has so far declined 11% in the United States in August compared to July, Soo said. Covid cases, which fell sharply in the spring, rebounded in the summer due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/tech/opentable-clear-restaurant-vaccine-requirement/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos