OpenTable works with Clear to verify Covid vaccine status for restaurateurs

The online restaurant reservation service said this week that when a user makes a reservation through their iPhone or Android apps, they will soon see a “Clear” banner above their reservation confirmation if the restaurant needs to. a vaccine. By clicking on the banner, users will be taken to a page with information on registering for a free digital immunization card provided by Clear. OpenTable plans to add this feature to its iPhone and Android apps in September, in the hope that it will make it easier for users to prove that they are vaccinated.

The announcement comes at a time when several cities in New York, San Francisco and New Orleans require proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test to enter certain types of indoor places, such as restaurants, as the pandemic continues. increases with the highly contagious Delta variant. . Meanwhile, a growing number of businesses, including many restaurants, are instituting their own vaccination mandates. OpenTable currently lists on its website 450 restaurants across the United States that require indoor diners to be vaccinated against Covid.

While Clear is best known for his program to speed travelers through airport security, he is one of a host of companies offering apps to prove that a person has been vaccinated against Covid. The digital vaccination card is part of Clear’s existing mobile app, and it can store an image of a US-based user’s CDC Covid-19 vaccination card and a link to proof of vaccination from various vaccine suppliers and pharmacies.

To register, you must scan a passport or ID card and submit a selfie, as well as allow Clear to use facial recognition technology to verify your identity. Those who sign up for the digital vaccination card do not need to be members of Clear’s paid airport security product, which uses biometric data to identify travelers who use it.