Concerns over endangered whales cited in wind farm lawsuit

BOSTON Construction of dozens of wind turbines off the coast of Nantucket threatens the survival of declining numbers of endangered North Atlantic right whales that inhabit the waters, according to a group of residents of the wealthy resort island of Massachusetts in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.

ACK Residents Against Turbines said the Vineyard Winds proposed project of about 60 turbines 14 miles south of the island is located in an area crucial for the feeding and lactation of the species, which researchers estimate the number to less than 400.

Mary Chalke, a Nantucket resident and member of the opposition group, said the lawsuit was not just about Vineyard Wind, but other wind projects were also underway along the east coast.

We all want renewable energy, she said after the group filed a lawsuit in federal court in Boston. This represents the transformation and industrialization of a pristine natural environment.

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which are named in the lawsuit, declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation. Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between a Danish company and a US subsidiary of Spanish energy giant Iberdrola, also declined to comment.

But the American Clean Power Association, a group that represents renewable energy companies, said the project had gone through a lengthy process of environmental review, clearance and public comment.

“It appears this lawsuit is being brought by residents who are motivated by cosmetic concerns as much as anything alleged in their complaint,” Tom Vinson, vice president of the association, said in a statement.

Vallorie Oliver, a Nantucket resident, acknowledged that the visibility of towering structures that could reach 850 feet and eclipse Boston’s 790-foot Hancock Tower is part of the group’s concerns.

But she maintains that federal officials have also failed to provide adequate research to back up their claims that the wind project will have minimal impact on right whales and other marine life.

We’re just asking for real scientific responses to the impact on our natural environment, she said, addressing other members of the group outside the Massachusetts Statehouse.

Approved in May, the nearly $ 3 billion, 800 megawatt project would be the first large-scale wind power development in federal waters. It should become operational in 2023 and create enough electricity to supply 400,000 homes.

The project and Ocean Wind, a proposed 1,100 megawatt offshore wind project off New Jersey, are cornerstones of pressure from Biden administrations to develop offshore wind as a way to combat climate change and create jobs. .

The projects could be joined by up to five other large-scale projects totaling more than 2,000 turbines in 2,000 square miles of ocean, according to ACK Residents Against Turbines.

Despite the enthusiasm, the development of offshore wind power in the United States is still a long way from the progress made in Europe. A small wind farm operates near Block Island in Rhode Island state-controlled waters, and another small wind farm operates off the coast of Virginia.

The Nantucket group, whose name refers to the island’s three-letter airport code, is the latest effort against large-scale wind projects.

Anglers who ply the lucrative waters of New Bedford, Massachusetts to Montauk, New York have long been concerned about the potential impacts on their livelihoods.

Bob Vanasse, who heads the fishing advocacy group Saving Seafood, said Vineyard Wind and other proposed projects in the area could impact a range of important fisheries, including squid, clams and scallops.

There are a number of groups in various fisheries who have expressed concerns about insufficient planning and review effort, he said on Wednesday. This group is far from being the only one in this case.

Vineyard Wind also comes years after the infamous Cape Wind Project, which collapsed after fierce litigation from another group that included Nantucket landowners.

Vineyard Wind supporters said the new project is in a better location than Cape Wind, which has been proposed closer to shore.

The recent proposed wind projects off North Carolina and New York, however, were pushed further offshore after environmental concerns were raised, said David Stevenson of the Caesar Rodney Institute, a Delaware-based group that is also opposed to proposals for wind farms.

He argued that the Vineyard Winds project should be placed up to 30 miles from the shore.

Fifteen miles wasn’t OK in North Carolina or Long Island, so why is that OK for Nantucket? Stevenson said. This is just wrong.

