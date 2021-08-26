Alphabet Wing drones delivered 10,000 cups of coffee last year

Walgreens will be the first retailer in the United States to test an on-demand drone delivery service with Wing in Christiansburg, Va., Next month.

Alphabet’s drone company Wing has delivered 10,000 cups of coffee, 1,700 snacks and 1,200 roast chickens to customers in Logan, Australia over the past year, the company said wednesday in a blog post describing his progress.

Wing was launched in 2019 in Australia, following a series of drone tests that began in 2014. The service, which was originally part of Alphabet’s research division, allows users to ordering items such as food through a mobile app and is fast approaching 100,000 deliveries since its launch.

Wing hopes to one day deliver products to people around the world without having to rely on drivers or delivery trucks like other businesses. This is the reason why UPS, Uber and Amazon are also working on drone delivery.

The company works with more than 30 partners around the world, including local coffee shops and national brands such as Walgreens, according to a February blog post. Local businesses can also contact the company directly to get involved. In 2020, the wing partnered with a Virginia school district to deliver library books during the pandemic.

In 2019, Wing became the first drone delivery company to gain approval from the United States Federal Aviation Administration, which allowed the company to begin dropping off packages. That year, Wing was looking to fill at least two dozen positions in the United States, and the company began testing a service with Walgreens to deliver over-the-counter food, drink, and medicine, and a trial with FedEx.

Amazon, which launched an initiative called Prime Air in 2016, received FAA approval in 2020 to deliver packages beyond the visual line of sight of a drone operator.

Wing currently operates in the United States, Finland and Australia.

The company has announced that it will announce new cities and new partners in the coming months.

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that in 2019, Wing became the first drone delivery company to gain approval from the United States Federal Aviation Administration.