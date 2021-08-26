Maui Mayor, DOH Issue Statement on Unapproved COVID Treatments in County

Background photo of Mayor Victorino. PC: Office of Mayor Michael Victorino / Akaku

Mayor Michael Victorino made the statement today in response to recent media coverage on unapproved treatments for COVID-19 in Maui County.

On Wednesday, the Honolulu Star Advertiser published an article titled: “Senior state health official and Maui doctor promote controversial COVID-19 treatments that FDA says are dangerous and even fatal. “The story explored the reasons why some who do not want to be vaccinated have opted for the treatment protocol.

I strongly condemn the off-label use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine and / or the veterinary dewormer ivermectin, as treatments for COVID-19. The FDA has not approved any of these drugs for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19. Taking any drug for unapproved use can be dangerous or fatal, ”Mayor Victorino said.

According to the mayor, more than 363 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States between December 14, 2020 and August 23, 2021, including two million in Hawaii.

“Vaccines have undergone and continue to undergo the most intensive safety surveillance in the country’s history. Serious side effects are extremely rare. According to research from Vanderbilt University, the chances of dying from a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine are about the same as being killed by lightning, ”said Mayor Victorino.

Earlier this week, the FDA fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Mayor Victorino said the approval came “because it met the agency’s high standards for quality, safety and efficiency.”

“Science has proven that vaccines offer the best protection against the coronavirus. Although no vaccine provides 100% defense, the Pfizer vaccine is 88% effective against symptomatic disease and 96% effective against hospitalization caused by the Delta variant, ”said Mayor Victorino.

“I remind residents of Maui County that over 95% of people hospitalized at Maui Memorial Medical Center are not vaccinated. Vaccines are the safest way to protect your health and the health of those around you.

Hawaii Department of Health Director Dr Elizabeth Char, FACEP, also released a statement on Wednesday evening regarding the Pono Coalition for Informed Consent saying: This week COVID-19 claimed the lives of 19 Hawaii residents . Over 9,000 of our family, friends and neighbors are sick with COVID. The tragedy of this spike in cases is that, overall, it is preventable. We have vaccines that will save the lives of the people of Hawaii. “

Photo: Dr Libby Char. (8.13.21) PC: Office of Governor David Ige

We listen to all those involved in public health. We believe in dialogue. But in this case, the science is clear. More than 350 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the most intense security surveillance in U.S. history. The vaccine will protect you against serious illness, hospitalization and death, ”said Dr Char.

Dr Char argues: The Pono Coalition for Informed Consent is spreading misinformation about these life-saving vaccines. It’s dangerous. The Coalition is proliferating misinformation about the severity of the disease and the safety of vaccines. I want to be clear, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin should not be used to treat COVID-19. Taking large, unprescribed doses of ivermectin or doses intended for animals can cause serious harm.

Health officials describe the current situation as a crisis. “COVID-19 will continue to claim lives until we do the right thing and rally behind the vaccination. Those with questions about safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines should seek information from official sources such as the DOH or the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The co-founders of the Pono Coalition for Informed Consent are Merlyn J. Travis and Maui District Health Officer Dr Lorrin Pang, who participated in the dialogue on the site as a private citizen. According to their website, the group does not provide medical advice and their seminar “is for educational purposes only.” The group also has a disclaimer on its website that says, “Always consult your doctor when seeking medical advice.”

According to the group’s website, “The Coalition advocates for realinformed consentbefore taking the investigational COVID-19 vaccines, before authorizing another, or before administering. We are notanti-vaccine, cornpro-transparency.Our mission is simply to promote flawless education onbenefits, risksandalternativesregarding COVID-19 vaccines. “

Statewide, there are 414 people hospitalized with COVID-19, (348 of them not vaccinated / 53 are fully or partially vaccinated), according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green. This is an increase of + 151% from the 165 hospitalizations reported on August 5, 2021. The states’ positivity rate is now 8.3%.

According to Maui Health, there are a total of 38 people hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, (30 are unvaccinated and eight are vaccinated) according to the latest tally updated on August 25, 2021. Of that number, seven COVID patients are in intensive care and three are on ventilators.