Pfizer seeks FDA approval for booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine





NEW YORK (AP) Pfizer is seeking US approval for a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine. The drugmaker said on Wednesday it had started the process to request a third dose of its vaccine for anyone aged 16 and over. The company said it will complete the application to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of this week. The FDA said earlier this month that transplant recipients or others with weakened immune systems can receive an extra dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Then last week, U.S. health officials announced plans to give COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to boost their protection amid the burgeoning delta variant of the coronavirus. The plan drew criticism from scientists at the World Health Organization, who noted that poor countries were not getting enough vaccines for their first rounds of vaccines. The Pfizers vaccine, jointly developed with Germanys BioNTech, received full FDA approval earlier this week, also for people 16 years of age and older. It had been granted to this age group as part of an emergency use authorization, which is still the case for 12 to 15 year olds. More than 200 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in the United States and hundreds of millions more around the world since it was given the green light in December. The three vaccines used in the United States by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson still prevent hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. But the vaccines don’t appear to be as potent against the highly contagious delta variant as they were against earlier versions of the virus. The US booster plan calls for an additional dose eight months after people receive their second injection of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Also on Wednesday, J&J said people who received a booster for its single-shot vaccine saw a surge in anti-virus antibodies. The drugmaker plans to speak to regulators about its recall. Moderna should do the same. He said on Wednesday he had completed his application to the FDA for full approval of his two-dose vaccine. ___ The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institutes Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wctv.tv/2021/08/25/pfizer-seeks-fda-ok-covid-19-vaccine-booster-dose/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos