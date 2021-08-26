Blue Origin successfully completes its first test flight without passengers after Jeff Bezos’ trip





This was the 17th test flight of New Shepard, the suborbital rocket developed by Blue Origin of Bezos. The 60-foot-tall vehicle took off from a small launch pad at Blue Origin-owned facilities in West Texas on Thursday morning, carrying only a few science experiments and artwork rather than passengers, and a climbed over 60 miles above the landscape before arriving at a specific point, landing upright on a nearby concrete slab.

The initial launch had been delayed by an hour due to what Blue Origin called a “payload readiness issue”, but the remainder of the flight initially did not appear to be significantly affected by the wait.

New Shepard’s unmanned suborbital test missions have also frequently included experiments, and on Thursday’s flight, he performed a “lunar landing technology demonstration” on behalf of NASA. Basically, Blue Origin installed a set of sensors and computer algorithms on the New Shepard rocket, the test technology could one day be used to navigate a lunar lander.

New Shepard gained worldwide attention last month when Bezos and three other passengers became the first humans to board the rocket, which had previously only performed unmanned test flights.

Bezos gushed about his post-flight experience, saying “Oh my God! The expectations were high and they were drastically exceeded.” But Wally Funk, one of the women of “Mercury 13”, who had previously been denied the opportunity to go to space, but who flew alongside Bezos as “guest of honor” last month also praised the experience, but added: “I saw the darkness. Thought I was going to see the world but we weren’t high enough,” Funk added at the post-flight press conference. “ Blue Origin’s suborbital tourist flights travel over 60 miles high, which is widely considered to be the starting point of outer space. But even the International Space Station, which orbits more than 200 miles above the ground, is not far enough away to provide a holistic view of Earth. Although Thursday’s flight was unmanned, Blue Origin said it is still planning up to two more crewed flights this year. Bezos plans to use the New Shepard rocket for a suborbital space tourism business, competing directly with Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, which has developed a rocket-powered space plane. (Branson took his own flight to the edge of space just days before Bezos’ flight last month.) The two companies plan to open their doors in the coming months, allowing anyone with the means to reserve a spot on the companies’ respective spacecraft and enjoy a fast top-to-bottom flight with panoramic views of the Earth and a few minutes of weightlessness. Virgin Galactic had already sold around 600 tickets for around $ 200,000 before closing ticket sales in 2014. The company recently reopened ticket sales at $ 450,000 each. Blue Origin did not name a price for its tickets, although at least one ticket was auctioned for $ 28 million. The company asked other potential customers to complete a online form Space tourism is a small but potentially lucrative sub-sector of the space industry, and UBS plans it could be a $ 4 billion a year business by 2030. Blue Origin also hopes to transform the technology it developed for New Shepard into a spacecraft capable of landing on the moon. Bezos said that the rocket’s engines, which are capable of making precise adjustments to the amount of force they clear, helped explain how the company could use thrusters or small engines to perform a soft landing on the lunar surface. But Blue Origin’s dreams of landing a human on the moon have come up against a big hurdle. Earlier this year, NASA announced it was awarding a multibillion-dollar contract to SpaceX to build a lunar lander, ruling out Blue Origin from a contract it desperately hoped to land. Blue Origin fired back. After losing its first attempt to overturn the decision, the company sued the federal government, saying NASA’s decision making was “flawed.” A decision in this case is expected in November.

