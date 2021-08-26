California Unemployment Claims Rise Again As US Numbers Decline – Press Enterprise





California workers filed more initial jobless claims last week than the week before, raising questions about whether the state’s labor market is recovering from COVID-related illnesses. In the week ending July 31, California workers filed 65,500 claims for unemployment benefits, up 1,000 from the week ending July 24, the US Department of Labor reported Thursday. California produced a fifth of all jobless claims filed in the United States last week. California employers and workforce boards that supply workers to employers report no increase in job applications, even as schools begin to reopen and approach the September 4 deadline for the unemployment supplement, said Michael Bernick, an employment lawyer at a law firm. Duane Morris and a former director of EDD. Across the country, workers filed 385,000 initial jobless claims last week, down 14,000 from the first claims the week before, the Labor Department reported. These figures have been adjusted to take into account seasonal volatility. Unemployment claims filed in California last week accounted for 20.2% of all claims nationwide, even though the state has only 11.8% of workers in the United States. Unemployment claims filed in California represent the highest weekly number posted since the state reopened its economy in mid-June. Economists had predicted that reopening the economy would allow the state’s labor market to gain traction, but instead claims in California reached their highest level since June 12, just days before. the reopening of the state. It is estimated that 68,000 initial unemployment claims were filed during this week. It appears that a significant number of unemployed Californians are sitting on the sidelines and have not rushed to find new jobs. Statewide job postings for the week of July 30 were 2.8% lower than job postings for January 2020, the Track the Recovery website reports. Nationally, vacancies were 4.9% higher than the January 2020 level, according to Track the Recovery. A resurgence of cases related to the highly contagious delta variant has also clouded the economic outlook. And claims already remain high by historic standards: Before the pandemic ravaged the economy in March 2020, the weekly rate stood at around 220,000 per week. The labor market has rebounded vigorously since the pandemic crippled economic activity last year and employers cut more than 22 million jobs in March and April 2020. The United States has since recovered 16, 7 million jobs. And employers have added a growing number of jobs for three consecutive months, including 943,000 in July. They posted a record 10.1 million job vacancies in June faster than applicants lined up to fill them. Including federal programs, 12 million people were receiving some type of unemployment benefit the week of August 7, down from 27.5 million a year earlier.

