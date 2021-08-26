Business
SEC, DOJ accuse former Headspin CEO of financial inaccuracies
Signage is visible at the headquarters of the United States Department of Justice in Washington, DC, August 29, 2020.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
Manish Lachwani, the former CEO of tech start-up Headspin, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding investors to raise funds, according to the US Department of Justice. The Securities and Exchange Commission also announcement a lawsuit accusing Lachwani of defrauding investors of $ 80 million.
According to the DOJ complaint, which was filed in California district court on August 20 and unsealed on Wednesday, Lachwani overestimated the company’s key financial metrics, including revenue, in a bid to inflate the value of the company. ‘business. He is charged with wire fraud and securities fraud.
The complaint alleges several instances in which Lachwani told employees to “include income from potential clients who applied to Headspin but did not hire, former clients who no longer did business with Headspin, and existing clients whose business was well below reported income,” the DOJ said .
Lachwani also reportedly overestimated Headspin’s annual recurring revenue by around $ 51 million to $ 55 million, according to the complaint.
“The government complaint makes no reference to the extensive evidence showing that Mr. Lachwani acted in good faith throughout his time at Headspin,” a lawyer representing Lachwani said in an emailed statement to CNBC. “We are eager to present a complete and accurate factual picture in court and to show that the government’s claims are false. “
“When Manish Lachwani’s conduct came to light in early 2020, the board took immediate action to investigate and resolve the issue, and Manish resigned as CEO of the company,” Headspin said in a press release emailed to CNBC. “At the end of last year, Headspin completed a recapitalization, which returned a substantial portion of the funds to its investors. Headspin has fully cooperated and will continue to do so with the government’s investigation.”
Headspin, a digital platform that enables mobile testing for application developers, was founded in 2015 by Lachwani and Brien Colwell. The company has raised $ 91 million from investors including Alphabet’s GV, Dell Technologies Capital and various venture capital firms and individual investors and has at least 168 employees, according to Pitchbook.
An audit firm reviewed Headspin’s unaudited financial statements in May 2020, the complaint says. Auditors found that revenue between 2018 and the first half of 2020 was $ 26.3 million, up from the $ 95.3 million originally announced. The company incurred a net loss of $ 15.9 million during this period, compared to the net income of $ 3.7 million initially reported.
After the discovery, Headspin’s valuation was revised from $ 1.1 billion to around $ 300 million and Lachwani resigned from the company.
If convicted of wire fraud, Lachwani faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000. If convicted of securities fraud, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $ 5 million.
