Big Tech pledges billions to bolster U.S. cybersecurity defenses – TechCrunch





Tech giants Apple, Google and Microsoft have pledged billions to bolster U.S. cybersecurity following a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday. The meeting, which also included participants from the finance and education sectors, came after months of high-profile cyber attacks on critical infrastructure and several US government agencies, as well as a glaring lack of related skills. cybersecurity; according to data from CyberSeek, there are currently nearly 500,000 cybersecurity jobs in the United States that remain vacant. “Most of our critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector, and the federal government cannot meet this challenge alone,” Biden said at the start of the meeting. “I have invited all of you here today because you have the power, the ability and the responsibility, I believe, to raise the bar on cybersecurity. To help the United States fight a growing number of cyber attacks, Big Tech has pledged billions of dollars to strengthen cybersecurity defenses and train skilled cybersecurity workers. Apple is committed to working with its more than 9,000 vendors in the United States to drive mass adoption of multi-factor authentication and security training, according to the White House, as well as establishing a new program to drive continuous safety improvements throughout the technology supply chain. Google has said it will invest more than $ 10 billion over the next five years to expand zero trust programs, help secure the software supply chain, and improve open source security. The search and advertising giant has also pledged to train 100,000 Americans in areas such as IT support and data analytics, learning in-demand skills including privacy and data security. Robust cybersecurity ultimately depends on the readiness of people to implement it, said Kent Walker, director of global affairs at Google. This includes people with digital skills capable of designing and executing cybersecurity solutions, as well as promoting awareness of cybersecurity risks and protocols among the general population. And, Microsoft said it is committing $ 20 billion to embed cybersecurity by design and deliver “advanced security solutions.” It also announced that it would immediately make $ 150 million in technical services available to help federal, state and local governments improve security protection, and expand partnerships with community colleges and nonprofits. for cybersecurity training. Other attendees included Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon, and IBM. The former said it would make its security awareness training publicly available and equip all AWS customers with hardware multi-factor authentication devices, while IBM said it would help train more than 150,000 people with cybersecurity skills over the next five years. While many praised Big Tech’s commitments, David Carroll, CEO of Nominet Cyber, told TechCrunch that these latest initiatives set a powerful precedent and show that the gloves were indeed off, but that some within the The cybersecurity industry remains skeptical. Following the announcement, some infosec veterans noted that many cybersecurity vacancies that the United States is seeking to fill fall behind on competitive salaries and little or no benefits. “So 500,000 cybersecurity jobs open and almost as many or more looking for jobs,” said Khalilah Scott, founder of TechSecChix, a foundation to support women in technology, in a tweet. “Make sense. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/26/big-tech-pledges-billions-to-bolster-u-s-cybersecurity-defenses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos