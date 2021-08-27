Business
Here are the law firms leading the Forbes and Politico agreements
(Reuters) – At least five law firms are preparing the blanket merger of Forbes Global Media Holdings Inc and the sale of Politicos to German publisher Axel Springer.
The two deals were announced Thursday, bolstering mergers and acquisitions in the media industry this week.
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, Kirkland & Ellis and King & Spalding are organizing the merger of Forbes, the publisher of economic magazines, with a specialized acquisition company. Meanwhile, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer are working on the deal with Politico, the political news site.
Forbes said he plans to make his public debut with a $ 630 million merger with blank check firm Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd.
Blank Check Companies, or Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, raise funds through initial public offerings to buy private companies and make them public.
The business-focused media company turned to Cadwalader for advice on the deal. The firm’s team is led by business partners William Mills and Joshua Apfelroth.
Cadwalader previously backed Forbes Media LLC in its sale of a controlling stake in the company to a group of Hong Kong-based investors, according to a press release issued in 2014.
The Kirkland team that advises Magnus Opus is led by transaction partners Jesse Sheley, Gary Li and Joseph Raymond Casey and capital markets partner Steve Lin. The team included transactional partners Ram Narayan and Pierre-Luc Arsenault.
Magnum Opus’ capital markets advisor is Credit Suisse, and JonesTrading Institutional Services acts as placement agent for a private public equity investment related to the transaction.
King & Spalding legal counsel Kevin Manz, corporate partner Adam Hankiss and tax partner Jonathan Talansky represent JonesTrading.
Regarding the Politico deal, Axel Springer turned to a Freshfields team led by John Fisher, a corporate and mergers and acquisitions partner. The publisher buys Politico for more than a billion dollars.
Pillsbury partnered with Perpetual Capital on the sale of Politico. The co-founder of the investment companies, Robert Allbritton, is also the founder of the political information company.
The Pillsbury team is led by Matthew Swartz, corporate and M&A partner.
News of the Forbes and Politico transactions broke the same week Vox Media announced the acquisition of the online magazine focused on Punch cocktails from Penguin Random House. Arent Fox runs Vox Media.
Forbes to go public with $ 630 million PSPC merger
German publisher Axel Springer to acquire US news site Politico for more than $ 1 billion
