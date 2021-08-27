Daiki Axis Co., Ltd. (4245, Section 1, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Overview of operating performance for the first six months ended June 30, 2021 | New

TOKYO, August 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Both net sales and profit increased in the half-year ended June 30, 2021, achieving double-digit growth in the basic environmental equipment and household equipment segment. In India, the Company has received a large number of inquiries regarding the equipment associated with the Johkasou / wastewater treatment systems.

Summary of Findings

The business environment around the Company remained sluggish during the closed semester June 30, 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In these circumstances, in February 2021, the Company has formulated “PROTECT CHANGE”, a new medium-term management plan extending from the financial year ending December 31, 2021 until the end of the exercise December 31, 2023. The title of the plan, which simultaneously serves as the corporate slogan of the Company, also represents the main theme of the plan. All Group employees will familiarize themselves with and strive to embody this corporate theme and slogan as the Group advances its corporate mission of “protecting the environment and changing the future” on a unified front. .

In formulating this new medium-term management plan, the Company only calculated quantitative targets on an annual basis due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the qualitative objectives of the plan follow those of the Company’s previous medium-term management plan with an emphasis on improving future profitability and promoting growth strategies for the future. More specifically, in the environmental equipment segment, the Company will promote the development of business abroad while developing its activities as a recurring revenue energy service company (ESCO) in the fields of maintenance and water. At the same time, in the household equipment segment, the Company will launch an e-commerce business, find new products and implement a number of other initiatives with the aim of moving from commercial stability to growth. In the renewable energy segment, the Company will lead initiatives aimed at achieving a recycling-oriented society, strengthening its ability to ensure stable profits and to design high value-added companies and products for post-conclusion conditions. the feed-in tariff (FIT) application of the system. In terms of overall initiatives, the Company indicates that it will strengthen its internal organizations to support the successful implementation of IT strategies and apply IT as a tool for improving productivity.

Net sales generated during the half-year ended June 30, 2021 amounted to JPY19,117 million (up 9.6% year-on-year). Gross profit amounts to JPY4,008 million (up 5.7% year-on-year) because operating income was JPY 780 million (+ 14.3% YoY), recurring result 864 million JPY (up 14.2% year-on-year) and profit attributable to owners of parent company 440 million JPY (up 56.3% year-on-year).

In the environmental equipment segment, sales of Johkasou / wastewater treatment systems increased significantly year over year. Domestic sales suffered the downward impact of a drop in demand for capital investment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also benefited from the record of sales generated by large-scale projects ( involving industrial wastewater treatment equipment from Johkasou for food factories and other facilities) using the percentage of completion method, which recognizes sales based on progress towards completion of a project. Meanwhile, despite the continued downward impact of deteriorating business conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, overseas sales have increased thanks to the completion of large-scale projects in China (involving the industrial Johkasou / wastewater treatment equipment for food factories) and a plentiful volume of inquiries in India. At the same time, sales generated by maintenance (a recurring revenue activity) increased as the Company favored the expansion of maintenance contracts in line with its growth strategy.

Regarding the Company’s activity of transforming groundwater into drinking water, revenue generated by ESCO agreements (source of recurring revenue) is up while revenue from maintenance operations is also increasing thanks to the conclusion of new contracts. At the same time, the turnover generated by sales linked to the factories increased thanks to the completion of projects during the half-year ended. June 30, 2021. Lower travel and transportation costs and other types of expenses also contributed to a substantial increase in segment profit despite the increase in personnel expenses, which kept SG&A expenses at the one-year level. on the other. As a result of these factors, sales generated by the environmental equipment segment during the half-year ended June 30, 2021 amounted to JPY 10.134 million (up 17.1% year-on-year) while segment profit (operating profit) stood at JPY882 million (up 51.0% year-on-year).

In the home equipment segment, construction-related sales increased significantly despite construction delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The installation of radiant heating and cooling systems for gymnasiums was the main contributor to this construction-related sales growth; sale of environmentally friendly products; repair and replacement of apparatus such as air conditioning and sanitary equipment for DCM, a hardware store operator; and large-scale projects involving operations such as the delivery of furniture to educational establishments and sanitary equipment and other appliances to condominiums. At the same time, the demand associated with toilets that function without physical contact (equipped with automated seats and lids, cleaning systems, etc.) has been abundant thanks to the granting of subsidies linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a context of cautious evolution of the demand for capital investment which has had an impact on housing projects, sales generated by the repair of exterior walls and refrigeration and freezing equipment have increased thanks to project contributions. medium and large scale, while sales related to agricultural greenhouses have declined. In the category of retail products sold in DIY stores, the Company reported that the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the shipment of products from manufacturers over the past six months. June 30, 2021. Due in large part to these delays, the delivery of contactless products in high demand currently requires significant delays. Despite these circumstances, purchases of other products were made without a substantial impact and the turnover generated by retail products sold in DIY stores increased thanks to the commercialization of new products in accordance with a change in business model. of the society. In the CE sector, sales increased even as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed establishing collaborative relationships with other business operators and the Company encountered restrictions on the areas in which it could supply its products and services and the range of services it was able to provide. to bring. As a result of these elements, the turnover of the household equipment segment amounted to 8,200 million JPY (up 11.1% year-on-year) while segment profit (operating profit) amounted to JPY293 million (up 10.2% year-on-year).

Through its renewable energy business, the Company leased store roof space to DCM Holdings Co., Ltd. during the year ended December 31, 2018 and installed solar power generation equipment in this space. Since then, the Company has used this equipment to sell electricity under from Japan feed-in tariff system (FiT). From June 30, 2021, the Company had completely connected its solar energy production equipment to 130 commercial electrical systems (compared to 127 at the date June 30, 2020), completing all the installations initially planned. Despite the upward impact resulting from a year-over-year increase in sunshine hours, sales of electricity generated from solar power generation declined primarily due to the sale of DAD Co., Ltd. June 30, 2020. At the same time, segment profit decreased due to the costs incurred by the Company in performing inspections in response to the discovery of construction defects in part of its facilities. Through its small wind power generation equipment business, the company successfully partnered with six facilities during the six months ended. June 30, 2021. In the biodiesel business, contracts for light B5 diesel, which can be used in the same way as standard diesel as it contains 5% biodiesel by volume, increased year on year. Therefore, sales in the renewable energy segment amounted to JPY452 million (up 1.5% year-on-year) while segment profit (operating profit) stood at JPY121 million (down 33.6% year-on-year).

At the same time, sales of the engineering business declined significantly due to the sale of DAD Co., Ltd. June 30, 2020 while the performance of the domestic drinking water business was strong due to an increase in the number of subscribers using water servers that connect directly to water supply systems. Due to these factors, sales in other segments were JPY329 million (down 65.8% year-on-year) while operating income from other segments (operating income) amounted to JPY 63 million (down 34.8% year-on-year).

Daiki Axis Co., Ltd. (4245, first section, TSE) http://www.daiki-axis.com/english/

“Summary of consolidated financial results for the half-year ended June 30, 2021“is available here:

https://www.daiki-axis.com/ir/library/#

Disclaimer

The purpose of this press release is to provide information to serve as a reference for investment decisions and not for the purpose of soliciting investments. Please exercise your own judgment on final decisions such as investment policy, timing and selection. Please note that we take no responsibility for any damages caused by this service.

Borderless IR specializes in the global distribution of IR content, including the distribution of newsletters and annual reports providing the latest information and key strengths of Japanese companies directly to foreign investors through major global media, database services. corporate information and mailing lists. Borderless is also committed to supporting other global IR efforts.

Borderless IR Co., Ltd. All rights reserved

The content of this press release may not be duplicated or reproduced.

Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daiki-axis-co-ltd-4245-first-section-tokyo-stock-exchange-overview-of-operating-performance-for-the-first-six- months-ended-June-30-2021-301363711.html

SOURCE Daiki Axis Co., Ltd.