Shares close lower as investors await comment from Powell

Shares closed lower Thursday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s virtual Jackson Hole rally and comments from central bank chairman Jerome Powell.

Initial jobless claims have held near a pandemic low at 353,000 over the past week.

The



Dow Jones Industrial Average



fell 192.38 points, or 0.5%. The



S&P 500



and the



Nasdaq Composite



both also fell by around 0.6%.

Shares have been on a roll in recent sessions, with the S&P 500 rising 2.1% from last Wednesday, when the index hit a low after a brief sell off on Wednesday, when it recorded a new historic high.

After the global rally we saw at the start of the week, the stock markets are pulling back slightly today, wrote Michael Reinking, chief market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange.

Some investors may take profits or sell before the Fed event. It’s hard to categorize this as a massive sell-off and it’s really just a consolidation after recent gains, Reinking said.

The market will listen to what Powell has to say about the future of the central bank bond buying program. As the economy has strengthened, the Fed has signaled that the process may begin soon, although the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant has complicated matters.

What investors want to hear is that in response to an impressive improvement in the economy, the Federal Reserve plans to gradually reduce its extraordinary measures because they are no longer needed, but will do so gradually, said David Donabedian, CIBC chief investment officer. Private heritage, United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 the index was down 0.3%, with Germany



DAX Index



the main decline among major European stock exchanges, sliding 0.4%.

A survey showed that the mood of German consumers was darkening, day after day showed a similar pessimism among German companies.

Actions of



German Bank,



Germany’s largest private lender fell 3.1% on the New York Stock Exchange after the Wall Street Journal reported that its management arm



DWS Group



was under investigation by U.S. regulators for allegations it exaggerated its efforts to use sustainable investment criteria to manage its assets. DWS Group shares fell almost 14%.

Chinese blue chips measured by the



CSI 300



the index fell 2%, and Hong Kong



The Hang Seng index fell 1.1%. Japanese



Nikkei 225



closed overall stable.

South Korea’s central bank was the first Asian central bank to raise its key interest rate since the pandemic, to 0.75% expected, and Governor Lee Ju-yeol to have a reference to that he could tighten his policy further in light of the rapidly growing economy.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 1.35% from its US close of 1.34% on Wednesday.

Oil prices were down after three days of gains. Brent crude slipped 0.9% to $ 67.73.

Williams-Sonoma



(ticker: WSM) the stock rose 9.3% after posting profit of $ 3.24 per share, beating estimates of $ 2.60 per share, on sales of $ 1.95 billion, above expectations of $ 1.81 billion.

General dollar



The stock (DG) fell 3.8% after posting profit of $ 2.69 per share, beating estimates of $ 2.59 per share, on sales of $ 8.7 billion, at- above expectations of $ 8.6 billion.

Dollar tree



The stock (DLTR) fell 12.1% after posting profit of $ 1.23 per share, beating estimates of $ 1 per share, on sales of $ 6.3 billion, below expectations of $ 6.4 billion.

Focus on video communications



The stock (ZM) rose 0.85% after being overweight Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.

Yum! Brands



(YUM) stock fell 2% after being demoted to Perform from Outperform to Oppenheimer.

Nordstrom



(JWN) fell 8.5% after the department store operator was demoted to Equal Weight Underweight at Morgan Stanley. Nordstrom shares fell 18% on Wednesday after the publication of earnings.

Corrections and amplifications: Jerome Powell is Chairman of the Federal Reserve. An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified him as the chairman of the Fed.

