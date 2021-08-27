NOHO, INC. AND LIFETIME BRANDING AGREE TO EXCHANGE DEBTS FOR EQUITY





$ DRNK – NOHO Inc. $ DRNK – NOHO AFTER THE SHOT $ DRNK – NOHO AFTER THE SHOT Scottsdale, Arizona, August 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – NOHO, Inc. (OTC PINK: DRNK), a Wyoming company (the Company), has announced the following: The company is proud to announce its agreement with Lifetime Branding Collaborative, LLC to swap debt for equity, forging a long-term partnership created to make NOHO a leader in the nutrition market. Pursuant to the agreement, Lifetime gives up $ 600,000 of debt in exchange for the shares of the company’s preferred B and C share classes. The transaction does not result in any immediate dilution of the ordinary shares and the Class C shares are non-voting and non-convertible. NOHO CEO David Mersky said, “This is a great deal for NOHO and Lifetime, and it sends a strong message to the market that NOHO is now positioned to lead the way in nutritional recovery. There is no one better at brand building than Eric Stoll and, as NOHOs senior marketing associate, was going to be dangerous. The After Shot Ships! We also confirm that all initial After Shot orders have been shipped from our distribution center in California. Site construction will continue, with additional content posted regularly. More NOHO in addition to Afterwards, we have developed a new range of products, all based on Hydro-Nano technology, which will soon be deployed. For more information and product updates, please follow us on www.nohoshot.com and follow NOHO on Twitter at https://twitter.com/NOHOdrink Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact concerning the intention, belief or current expectations of Noho, Inc. (the Company), its directors or its directors. managers with regard to, inter alia: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words can, would, will expect, estimate, can, believe, potential and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the company to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the control of the Company and which could, and probably will, a material impact on actual results, activity levels, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Significant factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, factors that are disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents filed by the Company. from time to time with the United States. Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities. The story continues Contact: [email protected] Attachment

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos