Nomad Royalty Company to Begin Trading on NYSE





MONTREAL, August 26, 2021 / CNW Telbec / – Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (“Nomadic“) (TSX: NSR) (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (” NYSE “) on or about August 31, 2021, under the symbol “NSR”. In addition to listing and trading on the NYSE in US dollars, Nomad’s common shares will continue to be listed and traded in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) in Canadian dollars under the symbol “NSR”. Shareholders who have purchased their Nomad ordinary shares over-the-counter or over-the-counter, including shareholders whose shares are marked in their institution / brokerage account with the symbol “NSRXF”, are advised to watch their account to ensure their holdings are updated to reflect the NYSE listing and ticker symbol, as Nomad expects OTC listings of its common shares to cease as part of the NYSE listing. Nomad’s common stock will also continue to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the symbol “IRL”. ABOUT NOMADE Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad has a portfolio of 15 gold royalty, flow and loan assets, including 8 from mines currently in production. Nomad plans to develop and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional and short-term gold and silver streams and royalties. For more information, please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.

500-1275 ave. of the Montreal Canadiens

Montreal, Quebec H3B 0G4

Forward-looking statements Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements". All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, that deal with events or developments that Nomad expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements which are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends to". "," Estimates "," projects "," potential "," planned "and similar expressions, or that events or conditions" will "," would "," could "," could "or" should "occur . Although Nomad believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those of forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those of forward-looking statements include: listing and commencement of trading on the NYSE, termination of listing in over-the-counter markets, continued listing on the TSX and the FSE, the inability to acquire royalties, flows and to finance precious metal flows, gold prices, royalties and interest from Nomad flows, access to qualified consultants, results of mining operations, exploration and development activities for properties for which Nomad holds a royalty or flow, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment , timeliness of government or judicial approvals, actual performance of facilities, equipment and processes compared to specifications and expectations, imminent environmental impacts forecast on operations, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market and business conditions. Nomad cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who rely on the forward-looking statements contained herein should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risks they entail. Nomad believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be improperly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Nomad assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.

