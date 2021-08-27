IceCure Medical Shares To Begin Trading On The Nasdaq Capital Market On August 26, 2021





CAESAREA, Israel, August 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) (“IceCure” or the “Company”), developer of the next generation minimally invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing, today announced that its shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). The Company’s shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq today, August 26, 2021, at the opening of the market, under the ticker symbol “ICCM”. The Company will continue to list its common shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol “ICCM”. “We are proud and delighted to have passed the milestone of listing our stocks on the Nasdaq, which is the latest in a series of significant accomplishments for IceCure this year,” commented Eyal shamir, CEO of IceCure. “We believe that listing our shares on the Nasdaq will help expand our global reach and raise our profile with investors and business partners.” “This listing will make it easier for US and international investors to participate in IceCure’s history, provide more liquidity to our stock and help increase our visibility with US and global investors, as well as the analyst community,” added Ronen Tsimerman, Chief Financial Officer of IceCure. Nasdaq listing follows the company’s previous announcement January 2021 private placement of $ 15 million. Sullivan & Worcester acted as Israeli and US legal counsel to IceCure in connection with the Nasdaq listing. The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-258660) relating to ordinary shares issued as part of the private placement on 25 August 2021. In addition, the Company switches to a reporting format in accordance with the provisions of Chapter E3 of the Securities Act, 5728-1968, and the regulations enacted thereunder (hereinafter: the “Act”), that is, on the basis of a reporting format of the United States securities law, in accordance with the provisions of section 35 (32) of the Act and in accordance with a resolution of the meeting of shareholders of the Company as of March 7, 2021 (reference number: 2021-01-027753). The story continues About IceCure Medical Founded in 2006, IsraelIceCure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets an advanced cryoablation therapy based on liquid nitrogen for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, the main areas of intervention being the breast, kidneys, bones and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to surgical tumor removal in a hospital setting which is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide, having received FDA and CE approvals. To learn more, please visit: www.icecure-medical.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “seek”, “estimate” and similar expressions or variations of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure uses forward-looking statements in this press release when discussing the impact of the Nasdaq listing on its profile, visibility and liquidity. Since these statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and the actual results, performance or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described or implied. by the statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the registration statement. company on form F-1. filed with the SEC on August 10, 2021. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. Contact person:

Ronen Tsimerman

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

IceCure Medical Ltd.

972.52.866.5691

[email protected] Infrared contact:

Jeremy Feffer

T: 212.915.2568 | M: 917.749.1494

Cision Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icecure-medical-shares-to-begin-trading-on-nasdaq-capital-market-on-august-26-2021-301363420.html SOURCE IceCure Medical

