Lordstown, Williams-Sonoma, Burlington: What to watch for when the stock market opens today





US equity futures are teetering after major indexes hit another record high. Here’s what we watched before the bell. Lordstown Motors jumped 21%. The electric truck startup who recently revealed that the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice are investigating aspects of his business, Daniel Ninivaggi as chief executive.

Home retailer Williams-Sonoma increased its dividend and introduced a new buyback program. Shares jumped nearly 14% in pre-market trading.

Supply chain issues weighed on Burlington stores. The retailer said logistics expenses would increase, weighing on profits for the rest of the year. Shares fell 6.8%.

Covid-19’s looser restrictions put a shine on Ultra Beauty’s stockpile. Shares rose 5.9% after the beauty retailer said it expected full-year net sales of between $ 8.1 billion and $ 8.3 billion. Analysts had forecast about $ 7.9 billion.

Selling power. com gained 2.8% after reporting a jump in its quarterly sales. Piper Sandler analysts raised their price target for enterprise software stock to $ 280 a share following the results. Dollar Tree fell 5.9% after forecasting a slight increase in same-store sales in the third quarter. Another discount retailer Dollar General lost 4.6% after saying its profits and sales fell from a year earlier in the second quarter.

Snowflake shares rose 5.5%. The cloud computing company said quarterly revenue more than doubled.

Software company Autodesk posted a 16% increase in revenue in the second quarter, but investors were not happy with its guidance for the third quarter. Shares fell 7.5% before market.

NetApp shares jumped 4.2% pre-market after the company said its profits increased in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 amid strong demand for its cloud and data management products.

Coinbase Global slipped 1.3%. Stocks on the exchange have lost about a third since the company went public in April. Last week, Coinbase said it had amassed $ 4 billion in cash in part in preparation for further regulatory scrutiny.

Among the most actively traded stocks before the bell: AMC Entertainment. The Reddit frontrunner fell 2.5% pre-market after skyrocketing in recent weeks. GameStop stock, another meme, fell 0.8% after falling 5.1% on Wednesday.

Carnival also changed hands more than most pre-market stocks, losing about 0.8%. The Delta variant could hamper the long-awaited recovery of cruise lines, a prospect that has recently weighed on the industry. Card of the day In less than two weeks, El Salvador will become the first country to adopt bitcoin as its national currency. The foray into bitcoin risks destroying the Salvadoran economy by $ 26 billion. Take part in our summer inventory selection contest:Test your investing sense against our Heard on the Street editors to predict the best performing stocks for the remainder of 2021.

