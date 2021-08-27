TGOD Announces Conditional Approval of Application for Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Pending Voluntary Delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, August 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (“TGOD“or the”Society“) (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organic cannabis, today announces that the Company intends to list its common shares (the”Ordinary actions“) and listed ordinary share subscription warrants (the”Mandates“) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the”CSE“), and has received conditional approval from the CSE to do so. The Company is currently processing all outstanding issues to receive final approval of its application (the”Subscription request“) to list its ordinary shares and warrants on the CSE (the”CSE List“).

Pursuant to Part VII, Section 720 of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX“) Company Handbook, the Company has also submitted a request to the TSX for voluntary delisting (the”Request for voluntary deregistration“) its common shares and warrants. The voluntary delisting request is subject to the approval of the TSX.

The board of directors and management of the Company believe that the listing of common shares and warrants on the CSE will be beneficial to the Company and its securityholders, since the Company is subject to fees. and reduced deposit obligations. In line with the recent objectives of the company, the CSE rating will allow the Company to accelerate the plans for entry into United States (“weAs mentioned in the Company’s most recent quarterly earnings release, initial discussions have begun with approximately half a dozen groups in the United States regarding the Company’s plans to enter the US market. In order to move these discussions forward, the CSE listing is vital in showing credibility in terms of the ability to make an investment or close a deal.

“We are motivated to move our discussions beyond the initial phase and look forward to sharing our plans with investors as opportunities progress,” said Sean Bovingdon, CEO and Interim CFO of TGOD. “We will seek to partner with entities that can build on our halo and benefit from our experience and intellectual property, while allowing synergies to make any deal profitable in the short and long term. There are approximately 1,600 cottage producers in the United States in the Clean Green Directory, which we believe could benefit from our CleanCraftMT growing process and capabilities. “

The voluntary delisting request should not have any impact on the Company’s day-to-day operations, nor on its ability to raise additional funds, if necessary, to advance the continued development of its projects.

The voluntary delisting request is made in conjunction with and is subject to the Company’s final approval by the CSE for listing on the CSE. There is no guarantee that the CSE will approve the Company’s application for registration. If the Company’s listing application receives final approval from the CSE, the Company intends to take all reasonable and prudent steps, as necessary and with the assistance and cooperation of the CSE and the TSX, to register the Company’s ordinary shares and warrants on the CSE. without interruption or delay. Accordingly, the Company expects the delisting of its common shares and warrants from the TSX to be effective at the close of business on September 10, 2021, and the listing of its ordinary shares and warrants for listing on the CSE will come into effect on September 13, 2021. After this change, ordinary shares and warrants will only be tradable at the CSE.

The approval of the security holders of the voluntary delisting request and the registration of the CSE is not required.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organic cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Her organic cannabis is grown in living soil, as nature intended. The company is committed to cultivating a better future by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and less impact on the environment. Its Canadian facilities were built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flowers and oil, and recently launched a series of next-generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and soluble powders. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature, from seed to sale.

As of today, the ordinary shares and warrants of TGOD issued under deeds dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, 23 october 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the TSX under the symbols “TGOD”, “TGOD.WS”, “TGOD.WR”, “TGOD.WA” and “TGOD.WB” respectively, and the common shares of TGOD’S trade in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol “TGODF”. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Warnings

This press release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the listing of Common Shares and Warrants on the CSE, the delisting of Common Shares and Warrants from the TSX, Final approval to be obtained from CSE and TSX. , the Company’s expansion into other jurisdictions, including United States, the additional benefits of the Company’s expansion into other jurisdictions, the status of discussions with other parties regarding entry into the US market, synergies with potential partners and the creation of added value for shareholders. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “Estimate”, “may”, “” will “,” potential “,” proposed “and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions” may “or” will “occur. These statements are not various assumptions have been used in drawing conclusions or making projections contained in forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date on which statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described in the Company’s most recent annual information form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on the Company’s Issuer Profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in the preparation of forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such information should not be relied on unduly and no assurance can be given that such events will occur within the disclosed timeframe or not at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company has no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. .

Neither the TSX nor the TSX Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

Related links

https://www.tgod.ca/