Unemployment claims in Maine hit pandemic low as claims in the United States rise for the first time in 5 weeks





WASHINGTON The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits increased for the first time in five weeks, even as the economy and labor market quickly recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. In Maine, initial demands continued to gradually decline to a new pandemic low. Unemployment claims rose 4,000 to 353,000 from 349,000 a week earlier, the US Department of Labor reported Thursday. The four-week claims average, which dampens week-to-week volatility, fell from 11,500 to 366,500 to the lowest since mid-March 2020, when the coronavirus started hitting the United States. The weekly number has declined more or less steadily since surpassing 900,000 in early January, as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has helped the economy encourage businesses to reopen or extend hours and attract consumers away from home to restaurants, bars and shops. We expect jobless claims to remain on a downward path as the labor market continues to recover, but progress will be more uneven as enrollments approach pre-pandemic levels, ”said economists Nancy Vanden Houten and Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics in a research note. . A resurgence of cases related to the highly contagious delta variant has clouded the economic outlook. And claims already remain high by historic standards: Before the pandemic ravaged the economy in March 2020, the weekly rate stood at around 220,000 per week. In Maine, the state Department of Labor recorded about 750 initial claims for state unemployment insurance last week and 100 initial requests for federal assistance in an unemployment pandemic. Claims were down about 50 from the previous week, continuing the state’s recent gradual decline. Continuing weekly claims also fell by about 200 in Maine from the previous week, to 29,700. Claims for unemployment benefits have traditionally been viewed as a real-time measure of the health of the labor market. But their reliability deteriorated during the pandemic. In many states, the weekly numbers have been inflated by fraud and the multiple declarations of unemployed Americans as they cross bureaucratic hurdles in an attempt to get benefits. These complications help to explain why the rate of requests remains relatively high. The labor market has rebounded vigorously since the pandemic crippled economic activity last year and employers cut more than 22 million jobs in March and April 2020. The United States has since recovered 16, 7 million jobs. And employers have added a growing number of jobs for three consecutive months, including 943,000 in July. They posted a record 10.1 million job vacancies in June faster than applicants lined up to fill them. Some employers attribute the labor shortages to additional unemployment benefits from the federal government, including $ 300 per week in addition to regular state aid to discourage some unemployed from looking for work. In response, many states have pulled out of federal programs, which will expire across the country next month anyway. Economists point to other factors that have kept people from entering the workforce, difficulties finding or paying for child care, fear of getting infected with the virus at work, and hope of some people to find better jobs than before the pandemic. Whatever the cause, the economy remains at 5.7 million fewer jobs than in February 2020. Including federal programs, 12 million people were receiving some type of unemployment benefit the week of August 7, down from 27.5 million a year earlier. ” Previous Amy Fisher appointed President and CEO of Maine Farmland Trust Next ” Philanthropist Donald Sussman donates $ 2 million to Blue Hill Hospital This iframe contains the logic required to handle severity forms powered by Ajax.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/08/26/u-s-jobless-claims-rise-for-first-time-in-five-weeks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos