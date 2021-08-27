Does Moving to the Cloud Can Save Businesses Money?

Moving to the cloud refers to the process of migrating your digital assets such as data, applications, IT resources, and workloads to the online cloud infrastructure. The facility offers enormous benefits to the users in terms of cost, flexibility, and collaboration. With a reliable internet connection like that offered in Optimum packages, you can do cloud computing anytime and anywhere.

Businesses are particularly benefiting from cloud services. It allows them to streamline their workforce, ensure business continuity and create backup solutions. All these aspects are taken care of in a way that’s not just reliable and time-efficient, but also very cost-effective. Let’s see how.

#1. Less Hardware

Businesses that have yet not moved to the cloud need to invest in numerous desktops for their networks to run smoothly. When a company has a designated server room, the costs can be quite high. This is because you need these servers to function at all times and you’ll also have to bear their maintenance costs. If and when you require new hardware, you’ll again need to invest money and also make space to place the equipment (new hardware can be large).

Cloud computing saves businesses from such hassles and hardware-related expenses. This is because the vendor is responsible for all your hardware needs and equipment repairs and replacements.

#2. Save on Software

When a business chooses to move to the cloud, it enables its employees to access databases and software programs through the internet from anywhere. Therefore, you don’t need multiple hard copies and that can save a lot of money. Also, your cloud provider is responsible to install patches and upgrades automatically so you don’t need to spend on purchasing numerous software copies either. This means you’ll be using the latest software without any additional charges.

Cloud services also eliminate the need for you to hire software technicians to resolve minor or major issues. In case you do encounter a problem with your software, you can avail vendor assistance that’s usually available round the clock. For all these services and more, you’ll be charged a monthly fee which in most cases is consistent throughout the lifetime of the application.

#3. Capital Investment

Small-scale businesses often fail within the first couple of years because they don’t have enough capital to keep the operations running. With financial constraints, it becomes very hard to invest in on-premise data services and solutions. This is because it requires you to invest in software, hardware as well as IT experts to ensure the systems are running efficiently.

Cloud computing is a good solution in this regard. Its pricing model (pay-as-you-go) is rather flexible and hence very suitable for those who need to be mindful of their limited capital. It gives businesses an opportunity to save money by ensuring they’re only being charged for the software that is in use. And in case of software is not performing up to the mark, you always have the option to cancel it at any time.

#4. Data Security

The cybercriminal landscape is becoming more dangerous by the day. Over the past few years, businesses around the world have had to suffer major losses owing to security breaches and cyber-attacks. When sensitive information like business transactions and customer details are leaked or stolen, it affects your brand image and hampers your relationship with your clients and business partners.

Cloud computing is your savior when it comes to threats to your data. This is because cloud providers have top-notch cybersecurity tools which keep your data secure from prying eyes. One of the key security features of cloud computing is encryption. It refrains hackers and malicious parties to access your data and renders it useless even if they do (which is never the case). Hence with cloud services and solutions, businesses don’t need to worry about their data being stolen. When they know that their transactions, customer details, and employee records are in safe hands, they can focus on business growth opportunities better.

#5. Reduced Energy Costs

The cost of electricity in a business setting can be overwhelming. Internal servers consume a great amount of energy and you need to keep them running round the clock to avoid downtimes (which may cause you to lose customers) At times the hardware is not even being utilized fully.

Cloud solutions do not consume a lot of power. The providers are capable of forecasting needs and allocating resources for your business accordingly. Besides, they are equipped with the techniques and methods for better utilization. They take advantage of the economies of scale to utilize power efficiently and thereby reduce energy costs.

#6. Low Staffing Costs

Business continuity and data security are precious to every business owner. If you hire IT, professionals, to look after these aspects on-premises, it can cause a strain on your pocket. Experienced IT professionals demand competitive salary packages. And if you hire inexperienced and unskilled staff, you’ll have to invest in their training and deal with inevitable downtimes.

Cloud solutions can manage all tedious IT processes for you within a reasonable budget. You don’t need to hire a full-time IT team to get the business operations running smoothly. In this way, it would minimize the costs of human resources. You’ll only need a mid-level IT staff to look after the overall management. If servers or other hardware need upgrades or repairs, it would be the responsibility of the vendor to fix them in time.