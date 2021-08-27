Tim Cook receives $ 750 million in Apple shares





Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the Season 2 premiere of Apple’s “Ted Lasso” at the Pacific Design Center on July 15, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin | FilmMagic | Getty Images Apple CEO Tim Cook received more than 5 million Apple shares this week, selling most of the shares for more than $ 750 million, according to a SEC filing posted by Apple on Thursday. The share tranche is the last part of the compensation Cook received when he took over as Apple 10 years ago. Last year, he got a new compensation package that runs until 2026. The majority of Cook’s compensation comes in the form of restricted stock units. Cook received the largest amount of shares to which he was eligible under the 2011 deal, which hinged on how Apple’s shares performed against other companies in the S&P 500. Apple was in the top third of companies in the cohort, with a total shareholder return of 191.83% over the past three years, ranking 13th out of 442 companies, according to the filing. Since Cook became CEO in 2011, Apple stock has risen more than 1,200%. Earlier this week, Cook donate nearly $ 10 million in Apple shares to an unnamed charity, according to an SEC filing. Cook previously said he would donate his entire fortune to charity. An Apple representative did not respond to requests for comment.

