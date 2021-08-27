The UK’s Most Common Grievances With Call Centres are Revealed  

These days, many businesses are starting to be more clear-headed on how crucial the call can be — all thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that altered the perspective. In ensuring customers’ satisfaction, the contact of all businesses or companies do play a great role and all businesses who desire to satisfy their customers must work on enhancing the performance of their agents during calls and also oblige to using innovative tools and software such as call scripting.

As a business owner or manager, you must brace up yourself to leverage conversational HR tools for improvement and employ the right strategies to meet new demands. There was a spike in customer calls during the lockdown and while this shows the high significance of call s, one can no longer downplay the relevance of call speech analytics as it’s not able to facilitate and foster healthy business-customer relationships for businesses.

Industries with the Best Customer Service

The relationship between customers and businesses is usually impacted by “communication” and given the fact that how good or bad your communication is with your customers can affect the growth of your business, one then cannot help but further the significance of call s. The lockdown period wasn’t so easy for call s as they confronted several challenges that have to do with communicating appropriately and meeting the demands of customers when necessary.

A survey which was conducted by Awaken highlighted the top 3 industries with good customer service to be entertainment and hospitality, consumer goods, and banking and finance. Insurance, technology, electrical, and utilities also made the list of the top 10 and they ranked 6th, 5th, and 4th respectively.

Still, speaking of industries with good customer service, the 9th, 8th, and 7th places were respectively occupied by legal and government services, vehicles and transportation, and travel.

Industries with the Worst Customer Service

Wherever you find positive, you’re also bound to find negative. This can also be related to the business world. The same survey that pointed out some of the industries with the best customer service also highlighted some of the industries with the worst customer service.

According to the survey, vehicles and transportation, entertainment and hospitality, technology and electrical, insurance, finance and banking, consumer goods, legal and government services, travel, and utilities are also mentioned as industries that are not performing up to the needful expectation when it comes to good customer service.

Nevertheless, the travel industry was voted as the worst by people between the ages of 18-24. And since the pandemic, the worst customer service is reported to have been provided by the utility industry, according to 18 percent of the respondents of the survey.

How Businesses can Improve their Customer Service Levels With Speech Analytics

Convert Audio into Actionable Data . Actionable data should be the end goal of your business after you’ve created records of the conversations between your agent and your customer. It should be your priority to collect researchable data and whenever you’re choosing a suitable system for your company, make sure you are careful about it because of the disparity in technological solutions.

Optimal and Cost-Effectiveness . Have you ever heard of any sane businessman or businesswoman that wants to start a business and experience loss? You’ve probably not. Created to help your business cut costs, the optimal and thoughtful modern speech analytics do help you operate on a low-cost system. The introduction of call scripting software to your business can help you boost your internal processes optimization, help you analyze your control call volumes better with conversational analytics, and enjoy optimal operations. It can also be very helpful in monitoring costs and reducing QA.

Eliminate Long Wait Times . Long wait times are one of the things that can piss customers off. Just see yourself as a customer, would you love the idea of waiting in a long line before you’re attended to? However, you can improve your customers’ experience by addressing the problem of wait times and figuring it out through the conversational analytics offered by the call script. We all know that one of the most rampant occurrences in almost all industries is long wait times and you can always employ ways to do better to improve the satisfaction of your customers.

Analyze Processed Data . You’ll have your eyes opened to see opportunities, make better decisions, and uncover trends when you have deeper analysis at your disposal. Whenever there’s a call, speech analytics allow you to pinpoint and examine topics, phrases, and keywords. You’ll be sure of where to make changes when you analyze the data you collect and since you can transcribe and refine your data with speech analytics, you’ll end up serving your customers better. First Call Resolution . You’ll be able to quickly resolve subsequent issues when you can know and understand the necessary improvements that are to be made after you’ve analyzed each call. The thing is, first call resolution must be encouraged and you must have a call culture that’s positive about this for this can ensure good customers’ experience and satisfaction.