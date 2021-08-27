Assessing the Impact of COVID19: The Future of Workplace Benefits

Benefits packages remain one of those heartwarming ways to reward, engage, boost confidence and attract employees. However, managing benefits in the right way can be a problem; sometimes it results in investing in the wrong aspects that yield no value for the business.

With COVID lurking around, you want the right benefits management system to satisfy employees in your employee-centric culture. In this case, the right HRIS is all you need to ensure effective benefits management in your organization.

Meanwhile, COVID has influenced how employees see benefits. Cezanne HR set out to discover what benefits employees prioritize and the benefits they use the most. This survey featured 750 UK employees, and their responses are compared with a similar study in 2018.

Benefits Popularity Between 2018 and 2021

Healthcare and insurance ranked highest in popularity in 2018, Perks following it included benefits that involved being at work, including work socials, or benefits that take employees to work, including transportation and other related benefits.

The story changed in 2021, with employees prioritizing benefits that keep them away from work. For example, enhanced leave overtakes healthcare and insurance, which is because of the COVID situation encouraging more employees to work from home. We also have benefits like childcare comfortably topping the chart.

Somehow, some employees are yet to take their entitled benefits. In another anonymous survey, HRM systems reveal more than 50% of employees are yet to take their annual leave. Some employees have booked and rescheduled their paid time off, which becomes some kind of nightmare for organizations without HR software.

The relaxation of the UK lockdown means more children returning to school, more work by the NHS, and hybrid working. This means healthcare and insurance could be returning to the top of the charts in a few months.

As mentioned earlier, the benefits that employees make popular at the moment are those benefits that keep them at home. The benefits of taking them to the onsite workspace are decreasing in popularity. Career development, for example, went from position 6 to 3.

Employees Are Taking Advantage of These Benefits the Most

The 2018 and 2021 employee benefits surveys show a difference between the benefits employees are using the most. Some 2018 benefits tend to drop in rank, which is orchestrated by the pandemic making more employees prefer working from home or flexible working.

Flexible working. 81% of employees say they have more loyalty for businesses that offer flexible work opportunities. If you use the HR system, you will discover and prioritise the right benefits to keep your employees engaged and give them the feeling that the company values them. In 2021, the survey shows flexible working ranked just 4th in popularity. However, it is being used the most by employees compared to 2018.

Subsidized food and drink. Subsidized food tends to be one of the most used benefits by employees in 2021. In 2018, it was ranked 8 according to the survey. Again, COVID has had its way on it, meaning your company must adapt to ensure its cultural promises are fulfilled.

Enhanced leave. This benefit is the third-most used leave benefit by employees. It ranked 3 in 2018.

Health and insurance. Ranks 4th in 2021, but 2nd in 2018, which shows a drop in two places. Nevertheless, it remains highly valued and will increase in position in the next few months as the lockdown is being relaxed.

Technology. Technology ranks 5th currently from 9th in 2018. You can tell the impact of COVID on how more employees are going techy since it drives everything digital.

Benefits Employees Regard the Less Currently

Some of the benefits your employees tend not to prioritize currently include the following:

Career development. Dropped to 7 in 2021 from 5 in 2018. It could be as a result of aspirations employees are yet to take on post-pandemic in terms of professional programs ensuring developments.

Financial assistance. From 7 in 2018 to not being used. However, financial assistance will grow in the rank as more employees would be needing help to upkeep their home office.

Transport . From 6 in 2018, it ranks 9 in 2021. This means fewer employees want benefits that take them to the physical workplace.

Wellbeing. Wellbeing ranks 8 in 2012 but 1st in 2018. This could be changing in a few months with the lockdown being relaxed.

How Can HR Software Streamline Benefits Management?

Benefits today feature several categories, and you want to properly ensure that employees are involved in any satisfying benefits to improve retention, attract top talents, and many more.

A powerful HR tool can streamline benefits management, helping the HR remain value-inclined and focus on other productive aspects of the business. At the same time, HRIS takes care of benefits like some other activities it simplifies.

1. Track Past Benefits

HRMS lets you monitor and track records of employees, including health, compensatory payments, etc., that you offered employees. You can track tax deduction history, payroll, as well as how employees used the benefits in the past.

2. Work with Analytics

With HR software, your managers can analyze data using the power of your tool’s analytics features. It will help your organization to optimize its use of employee benefits programs to ensure effective applications that save the company from wasting funds when it invests in the wrong aspects.

3. Automate Benefits Configuration

You want to customize benefits for your employees so that they are not manually tracked and managed by HR. For example, your HR does not have to track the percentage of contribution by employees and the organization.

4. Review Employee Case Faster

Most of the time, the annual open enrollment period pressurizes HR. It takes several months of planning and budgeting to come up with effective employee benefits. With the HR system, management becomes easier and your organization can automate revisions of benefits. Using analytics, you can track the performance of certain benefits in the past.

5. Extend Management to Employees

HR software uses self-service features that get employees engaged in the management. They can track their benefits while HR focuses on other things to improve the employee experience. For example, HR software gives employees a summary of their benefits and lets them monitor their payroll deductions. Employees can also be able to choose and modify their benefits from the self-service portals.