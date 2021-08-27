Japan suspends 1.63 million doses of Moderna for contamination





TOKYO Japan suspended the use of around 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine on Thursday after contamination was found in unused vials, raising fears of a supply shortage as the country tries to speed up vaccinations in the midst of a wave of COVID-19. The health ministry said contamination had been reported from several vaccination sites. Some doses may have been given, but no adverse health effects have been reported so far, officials said. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., a Japanese drug maker responsible for sales and distribution of the vaccine in Japan, said it has decided to suspend use of doses made in the same production line as a safety measure. He asked Moderna to conduct an emergency investigation and told medical institutions and organizers to stop using the vaccine produced in Spain and shared production figures that could be affected. Spanish manufacturer Rovi has said it is investigating the matter and is also cooperating with authorities. The detection of these particles refers to some vials in a batch of products distributed exclusively in Japan, the company said in a statement from Madrid. The origin of this manufacturing incident may be in one of ROVI’s manufacturing lines, the statement said. He said that as a precaution, the lot in question and two adjacent lots were put on hold. Neither the companies nor the authorities gave details of the possible type of contamination. The Moderna vaccine problem came just as Japan grapples with an increase in infections, with new cases every day reaching new heights in many parts of the country and straining the healthcare system. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters the government and Takeda are discussing ways to minimize the impact on immunization progress in Japan. We will do our utmost to avoid any impact on the progress of immunization, especially on construction sites and large-scale centers, Kato said. Japan depends entirely on vaccines developed abroad by Moderna, as well as Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca. Moderna has been present since mid-June in large-scale centers and workplace vaccinations and has helped accelerate the deployment in Japan. About 43 percent of the Japanese population have been fully immunized, with daily doses of around 1 million. ” Previous Biden vows to complete evacuation of Kabul, tells attackers: “We will hunt you down and make you pay” Next ” Dilemma for the Fed chief: high inflation and a soaring virus This iframe contains the logic required to handle severity forms powered by Ajax.

