Powell reports no Fed policy changes in Jackson Hole

Investors should not expect significant changes in US monetary policy over the next few months, Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome H. Powell said during his remarks at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on the 27th. August 2021.

In short, Powell considers that current inflation spikes are largely the result of transitory factors, indicating that the central bank “will continue to hold the [current] Target range for the federal funds rate until peak employment and sustained inflation of 2% are achieved. Highlights of Powell’s remarks are summarized below, based on Investopedia’s vision for the livestream.

Highlights from Powell’s Jackson Hole speech The recent increases in inflation are mainly due to abating “transitional factors”.

Current policy is still on track to generate long-term inflation of 2% coupled with “maximum employment”.

Powell approves a possible reduction in monthly asset purchases.

The markets responded positively to his comments.

Background

Powell, like many of his predecessors, used the annual Jackson Hole Symposium, sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, to make major statements on economics and monetary policy, making it a closely watched event. by investors. The minutes of the Fed’s July 27-28 meeting revealed that a majority of its board of governors believes they should start cutting their bond buying program from its current target of 120. billion dollars per month.

Markets react

From the hours leading up to Powell’s speech and after the speech, markets expressed confidence that the Fed can slowly reduce or withdraw monetary stimulus without causing interest rates to spike. The major US stock indices all posted strong gains.

Economic recovery

“The road to recovery has been difficult,” Powell noted. He observed that the sharp recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns in the economy was the briefest, but deepest, on record. Nonetheless, total economic output surpassed its previous peak in four quarters, and average personal income increased rather than decreased during this period.

Inflation

While noting that various measures of inflation are in a range of 3.6% to 4.2% per year, well above the Fed’s long-term target of 2%, Powell said that “transient factors” affecting “a select group of goods and services affected by the pandemic” are mainly to blame.

In particular, Powell observed: “The high inflation of durable goods is due to supply bottlenecks. He added that durable goods inflation is stabilizing and could come down as the supply problems end. Used car prices have been a major contributor to durable goods inflation, which current data shows are stabilizing and are therefore on track to lower the broader measures of inflation. Overall, he sees a growing improvement in “imbalances of supply and demand”.

Powell also warned that the current 12-month inflation measures do not currently reflect some of the sharp price drops that occurred at the start of the economic downturn, especially in airlines and hotels. Moreover, while there have been significant wage increases in some industries as companies attempt to fill vacancies, he sees little evidence that a wage-price spiral develops in which wage increases are passed on to others. consumers fuel successive cycles of inflation.

On the contrary, Powell considers the current wage trend to be in line with the Fed’s long-term target of 2% headline inflation. Indeed, he indicated that there are still “sustained deflationary pressures” from technology, globalization and perhaps demographics as well. “Overall, global deflationary trends remain in effect,” he said.

Finally, the Fed chairman noted that expectations for future inflation levels are changing less than current readings. This, he says, shows widespread confidence that the Fed will hold long-term inflation at 2%.

Use

While noting that “job gains have been faster than expected” and that “employment prospects are strong,” Powell added that employment problems remained in services and among minorities. While spending on durable goods has boomed, increasing 20% ​​above trend, spending on services is 7% below trend.

Overall, however, he sees “a fast pace of hiring”, in which many employers “cannot fill positions fast enough”, creating “a good environment for job seekers”. In addition, “certain factors slowing down job seekers are fading”. Powell’s basic outlook is that the US economy is “still on the peak employment trend with 2% inflation.” Meanwhile, he still sees “a substantial slack in the job market”.

The way forward for monetary policy

Powell said: “Anchor [inflationary] expectations of 2% is important for the economy. Meanwhile, he added, history teaches that policymakers should not try to compensate for temporary factors, as the delayed effects of policy measures can cause longer-term damage. Specifically, monetary tightening now in response to current increases in inflation caused by transitory factors can hurt economic growth and long-term employment, while having little impact on future inflation.

Likewise, however, policymakers also need to be sure that what appear to be transient factors are not in reality in the long run. “There is no substitute for incoming data,” he said.

While Powell expects continued strong job creation, the Fed will monitor the impacts of the COVID-19 delta variant. When it comes to asset purchases, Powell sided with the Fed Governors’ consensus at their July meeting that this program can be scaled back. However, he plans to continue asset purchases until progress is made on full employment.