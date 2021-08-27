City sues Grubhub and DoorDash for deceptive practices





Chicago is suing Grubhub and DoorDash, alleging that food delivery platforms have for years engaged in predatory tactics that harm restaurants and mislead consumers. This isn’t the first time that a municipality has sued a meal delivery company, but what is different about the city’s actions is that it is addressing a wide range of corporate misconduct. of meal delivery, encompassing both restaurant and consumer misconduct, said Kristen Cabanban, spokesperson for the city’s law department. The lawsuits were both filed in Cook County Circuit Court on Friday. As we watched a global pandemic that closed businesses and drove people in, the defendants’ meal delivery service apps became a primary way for people to feed themselves and their families, as well as to support local restaurants, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. It is deeply concerning and regrettable that these companies have broken the law in these incredibly difficult times, using unfair and deceptive tactics to take advantage of restaurants and consumers who were struggling to stay afloat. Among other things, the city alleges that Chicago-based Grubhub and DoorDash are advertising unaffiliated restaurant ordering and delivery services without their consent. These unauthorized listings deceptively indicate that Grubhub and the restaurant are working together, according to the complaint against Grubhub. They also let restaurants hold the bag on the resulting customer service issues in a predictable way. The two companies also lure consumers into a bait-and-trade with deceptively low initial delivery charges, only to charge deceptive fees at the end of the transaction. This increases the total cost of delivery up to six times the amount originally advertised, according to the Legal Department. The prosecutions seek, among other things, greater transparency on the part of companies and civil sanctions. In November, city council capped delivery charges at 10% and limited any combination of fees, commissions, or charges to 15% of orders. It also prohibited platforms from charging for an item more expensive than a restaurant. The limits expired 60 days after the city allowed indoor dining at 40% capacity. We are deeply disappointed with Mayor Lightfoots’ decision to bring this baseless lawsuit, Grubhub spokesperson Grant Klinzman said in a statement. Every claim is categorically false and we will aggressively defend our business practices. We look forward to responding in court and are confident that we will prevail. Grubhub says the list of non-partner restaurants on the company’s website is in line with industry practice, adding that these restaurants only need to send an email to be removed from the website. The company also strongly denies having misrepresented its fees. A representative for DoorDash could not be reached for comment on Friday. The lawsuits are the result of a joint investigation by the legal department and the municipal business and consumer protection department. The hotel industry and Chicago consumers have spoken to us about these unfair practices and this action demonstrates that we will hold non-compliant companies accountable, BACP Acting Commissioner Kenneth Meyer said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/city-hall/2021/8/27/22644816/chicago-sues-grubhub-doordash-allege-deceptive-practices-food-delivery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos