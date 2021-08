Tesla wants to sell electricity in Texas – TechCrunch

Elon Musks Tesla is looking beyond electric vehicles, solar panels and energy storage and now wants to deliver electricity directly to customers, according to a request filed with Texas electricity regulators earlier this month. The energy choice matters first reported on request. The application, filed with the Texas Utilities Commission on August 16, is an application to become what is known as a Retail Electricity Provider (REP) under its subsidiary Tesla Energy Ventures. In Texas’ deregulated and idiosyncratic electricity market, PWRs typically buy electricity wholesale from power producers and sell it to customers. Over 100 PWRs are currently competing in the open market. The company has also filed separate applications for several large-scale batteries in Lone Star State: a 250 megawatt battery located near its Gigafactory outside of Austin and a separate 100 MW project outside. from Houston. These plans are unrelated to the company’s efforts to become an electricity supplier, but taken as a whole, they reveal an ambitious roadmap for Tesla’s energy companies. Imagine: Tesla could not only sell electricity to customers, but it could also negotiate with customers who resell their excess energy – generated from Tesla Powerwall products or solar panels, of course – to the grid. It’s definitely one way of realizing Musk’s vision of turning every home into a distributed powerhouse. The latest request to the PUC comes just six months after an unprecedented winter storm shut down large parts of Texas’ power grid for days, leaving millions of people without power during a series of freezing days. A handful of PWRs shut down after the storm, which stalled wholesale electricity prices up to $ 9,000 per megawatt hour (the seasonal average is around $ 50). Musk, who moved numerous operations to Texas from California, including SpaceX’s sprawling Boca Chica facility, criticized the state’s network operator on Twitter at the time: .@ERCOT_ISO don’t earn this R Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2021 He said the company does not earn this R referring to the R in the acronym, which stands for Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Tesla Energy Ventures told PUC regulators it would use Tesla’s existing energy division to drive sales, including leveraging the company’s mobile app and website. Specifically, [Tesla Energy Ventures] will target its existing customers who own Tesla products and market the retail offering to customers through Tesla’s mobile app and website, the app says. In addition to the Tesla mobile app and the Tesla website, the candidate’s existing “Tesla Energy Customer Support” organization will be formed to provide assistance and guidance to customers in their customer acquisition efforts. “ Ana Stewart is listed as president of Tesla Energy Ventures. She has been with Tesla since 2017 as Director of Regulatory Credit Operations. Previously, she worked at SolarCity, acquired by Tesla. The request is listed under file number 52431.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/27/tesla-wants-to-sell-electricity-in-texas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos