Jerome Powell signals Fed may start cutting aid soonExBulletin

Saul Loeb / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday that the United States continued to recover from the pandemic recession and that progress could allow the central bank to slow its extraordinary efforts to support the economy later this year .

Powell warned, however, that the recovery remains patchy and unpredictable, and said the Fed will continue to monitor incoming data and adjust policies if necessary.

The Fed chairman spoke at an annual economic conference usually held in Jackson Hole, Wyo. A spike in coronavirus cases forced organizers to move the meeting online a week ago, underscoring the uncertainty forecasters have had to reckon with throughout the pandemic.

“Labor market conditions are improving but are turbulent,” said Powell. “And the pandemic continues to threaten not only health and life, but also economic activity.”

Powell’s speech comes as he and other policymakers try to decide when the Fed should start phasing out its aggressive bond-buying program.

The central bank bought at least $ 120 billion worth of treasury and mortgage-backed securities each month in an attempt to support the economy by keeping borrowing costs low.

Their last meeting in July, policymakers said the job market was not yet strong enough to slow down these purchases, but most believed it could be later this year.

In his speech, Powell reaffirmed this timeline without providing details, but said policymakers would continue to monitor evolving risks.

Investors appeared to welcome the Fed chairman’s cautious approach. Stock indices rose during the speech, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising more than 200 points by mid-morning.

The job market is picking up steam …

Employers increased hiring, creating nearly 1.9 million jobs in June and July. But the United States has yet to replace about 25% of the jobs lost in the first months of the pandemic. And millions of people who left the workforce during that time have yet to return, prompting employers to complain about a labor shortage.

Many forecasters are hoping to see an increase in the number of job seekers this fall as children return to school and additional unemployment benefits run out across the country. But the surge in coronavirus infections linked to the delta variant has cast doubt on that optimistic outlook.

“While the delta variant presents a short-term risk, the outlook is good for continued progression to maximum employment,” said Powell.



Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images

… But inflation too

The strong job market the United States enjoyed before the coronavirus hit has had many benefits, especially for workers at the lower rungs of the income ladder and the Fed is eager to see a return to that. Powell and his colleagues have said they are prepared to tolerate somewhat higher inflation to encourage full employment.

But policymakers have been surprised at how much prices have jumped in recent months.

The consumer price index increased by 5.4% during the 12 months ending in July, matching June’s inflation rate which was the highest in almost 13 years.

A separate inflation measure, which the Fed is following closely, was 4.2% for the 12 months ending in July, down from 4% a month earlier.

Fed officials interviewed in June said they expected this separate measure to fall to 3.4% by the end of this year and 2.1% in 2022.

The central bank and the Biden administration believe much of the recent price hike is due to temporary factors. These include pent-up demand from consumers who had limited opportunities to travel and in-person entertainment last winter and supply chain bottlenecks that resulted in shortages of everything from both- by-four to iPads.

“Inflation at these levels is, of course, a cause for concern,” said Powell. But he reiterated his view that prices should stabilize as demand cools and shortages resolve.

“Central banks have always faced the problem of distinguishing transient inflation spikes from more problematic developments, and it is sometimes difficult to do so with confidence in real time,” said Powell. He stressed that if it becomes necessary, the Fed will use its tools to control inflation.

Many economists agree that inflation is unlikely to get out of hand as it did in the 1970s. But others warn that even a “temporary” spike in l inflation may last longer than is comfortable.

“Our feeling is that bottlenecks in the supply chain [and] the pressure on labor is going to make inflation a little more persistent than what the Fed had counted on, ”Wells Fargo economist Mark Vitner said this week.

Powell’s tenure as head of the central bank is expected to expire in February. Some progressive lawmakers want President Biden to replace Powell, but Bloomberg reported Last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Fed chairman deserves a second term.

Yellen was president of the Fed until President Donald Trump called on Powell to replace her.