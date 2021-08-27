Business
SEC Steps Up Research Into ‘Gamification’ Of Trading With Online Brokers, Says Gary Gensler
Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler testifies during a U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing on systemic risk and market oversight at Capitol Hill in Washington on May 22, 2012.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it was stepping up its investigation into so-called gamification and behavioral prompts used by online brokerage houses and investment advisers to trick people into trading more stocks and other titles.
The main Wall Street regulator has said investors can be misled by optimistic earnings projections by technologies that, in reality, underestimate the risk of a particular investment or the chances of staggering returns.
“While new technologies may give us greater access and choice of products, they also raise questions about whether we, the investors, are properly protected when we trade and obtain financial advice,” said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler in a statement. “In many cases, these characteristics can encourage investors to trade more often, to invest in different products or to change their investment strategy.”
The SEC often seeks public comment before drafting new rules and regulations for Wall Street, which means Friday’s announcement, while procedural, could pose a headache for industry executives.
Shares of Robinhood Markets, operator of a popular digital trading platform that has come under scrutiny for its trading prompts with clients, fell 1% to the day’s low after the report of the SEC.
The commission said investment firms and online brokers would often use “predictive” analysis tools designed to show clients what they would earn with optimal, but not necessarily probable, results.
While brokers may disclose that their predictive models are not guarantees of future returns, Gensler said he wanted to hear investors’ thoughts on the gaming features of financial platforms, behavioral prompts to trade more often and “d ” other digital elements or functionalities designed to interact with retail investors on digital platforms.
As part of the announcement, the SEC said it will collect public comment for 30 days after the request and comment submission forms are posted online.
Gensler said he was particularly interested in hearing from the public on two key issues.
First, the SEC chairman wants to know how the financial regulator should protect investors against a potential conflict of interest.
Online brokers generate profits when their clients trade more often. Robinhood Markets, for example, makes money in part by sending its clients’ orders to high-frequency traders in exchange for cash. This process is itself controversial and known on Wall Street as payment for order flow.
But if game-like prompts or congratulatory messages from online brokers cause clients to trade more and more importantly if more trades result in poorer portfolio performance at slightly lower prices, should the SEC step in? ?
Gensler’s second key question is a little more cerebral.
In essence, the SEC wants to answer: If the brokerage’s game-type or predictive prompts assume optimal results and have an impact on how often clients trade, should the regulator consider these in-app prompts? like formal investment recommendations or investment advice?
Despite exceptional growth in the millennials’ preferred stock trading app, Robinhood has faced regulatory hurdles regarding its digital engagement with its millions of customers.
In June, the Financial Industry Regulator slapped Robinhood with its biggest penalty ever, totaling around $ 70 million. FINRA said its sanction came in response to Robinhood’s technical failures in March during a wave of trading mania, its lack of due diligence before allowing clients to place options trades and peddle misleading information. to clients on aspects such as margin trading.
CEO Vlad Tenev testified before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee in February about GameStop’s business mania in early 2021.
Robinhood also paid the SEC $ 65 million after being accused of misleading customers about how the app makes money and failing to deliver the best trade execution it promised.
In response to public backlash, Robinhood has since taken steps to meet some of the reviews, such as providing more educational services to its clients and removing the confetti feature when investors trade.
