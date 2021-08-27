SEC Steps Up Research Into ‘Gamification’ Of Trading With Online Brokers, Says Gary Gensler

Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler testifies during a U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing on systemic risk and market oversight at Capitol Hill in Washington on May 22, 2012.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it was stepping up its investigation into so-called gamification and behavioral prompts used by online brokerage houses and investment advisers to trick people into trading more stocks and other titles.

The main Wall Street regulator has said investors can be misled by optimistic earnings projections by technologies that, in reality, underestimate the risk of a particular investment or the chances of staggering returns.

“While new technologies may give us greater access and choice of products, they also raise questions about whether we, the investors, are properly protected when we trade and obtain financial advice,” said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler in a statement. “In many cases, these characteristics can encourage investors to trade more often, to invest in different products or to change their investment strategy.”

The SEC often seeks public comment before drafting new rules and regulations for Wall Street, which means Friday’s announcement, while procedural, could pose a headache for industry executives.

Shares of Robinhood Markets, operator of a popular digital trading platform that has come under scrutiny for its trading prompts with clients, fell 1% to the day’s low after the report of the SEC.

The commission said investment firms and online brokers would often use “predictive” analysis tools designed to show clients what they would earn with optimal, but not necessarily probable, results.

While brokers may disclose that their predictive models are not guarantees of future returns, Gensler said he wanted to hear investors’ thoughts on the gaming features of financial platforms, behavioral prompts to trade more often and “d ” other digital elements or functionalities designed to interact with retail investors on digital platforms.

As part of the announcement, the SEC said it will collect public comment for 30 days after the request and comment submission forms are posted online.

Gensler said he was particularly interested in hearing from the public on two key issues.