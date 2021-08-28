Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | National company





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,644.64, up 140.49 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 55 cents, or 2.33 percent, to $ 24.20 on 9.8 million shares. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX: GWO). Financial. Down 21 cents, or 0.53%, to $ 39.36 on 5.4 million shares. Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU). Materials. Unchanged at 9.5 cents on 5.2 million shares. Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF). Financial. Up 54 cents, or 0.83%, to $ 65.69 on 5.2 million shares. Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Down 40 cents, or 0.48%, to $ 83.30 on 4.8 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 18 cents, or 1.74%, to $ 10.53 on 4.5 million shares. Companies in the news: CCB Financial Group. (TSX: CWB). Up 87 cents or 2.46 percent to $ 36.19. CWB Financial Group exceeded expectations by announcing that its third quarter profit increased from a year ago, helped by revenue growth and lower bad debt provisions. The Edmonton-based bank says profit attributable to common shareholders totaled $ 86.3 million 98 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, compared to $ 62.3 million or 71 cents per diluted share a year earlier. early. Revenue totaled $ 263.2 million, compared to $ 226.5 million. The results came as the CWB’s provisions for credit losses stood at $ 8.9 million for the quarter, down from $ 24.4 million in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, the CWB says it earned $ 1.01 per share for the quarter, compared to adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share a year ago. Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED). Down three cents or 0.14% to $ 21.65. Canopy Growth Corp. announces that its Ontario franchisee will open Tokyo Smoke cannabis stores in four malls. Canopy retail manager Lacey Norton said the Katz Group will bring the company’s pottery stores to Smiths Falls, Ont., To four Cadillac Fairview properties. Norton says Katz Group has chosen the Eaton Center, Fairview Mall and Sherway Gardens in Toronto, and Rideau Center in Ottawa for the Tokyo Smoke locations. She says the Katz Group plans to start opening stores in early October. Katz Group acquired the license rights to Tokyo Smoke in Ontario in 2019, before converting its agreement with Canopy into a main franchise relationship. Katz Group also owns the Edmonton Oilers hockey team, operates the Rogers Place Arena and has a partnership with restaurant brand Oliver & Bonacini. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 27, 2021.

