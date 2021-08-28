TWC Tech Holdings shareholders approve business combination with Cellebrite

Transaction to close on or around August 30, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, August 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (“TWC Tech Holdings”) (NASDAQ: TWCT) announced today that its shareholders have approved all proposals relating to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Cellebrite DI Ltd. (“Cellebrite”) at a special meeting of shareholders held today.

The closing of the business combination is expected to take place on or around August 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of the usual closing conditions. The common shares and warrants of the Combined Company are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “CLBT” and “CLBTW” on August 31, 2021.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s mission is to empower our clients to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. Cellebrite is the global leader in digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations to master the complexity of legally-sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies in more than 140 countries, Cellebrite’s digital intelligence platform and solutions are transforming the way customers collect, examine, analyze and manage data in the framework of investigations sanctioned by law.

About True Wind Capital

True Wind Capital is a San Franciscoprivate equity firm based on investing in leading technology companies. True Wind has a broad investment mandate, with deep industry expertise in software, technology services and hardware.

About TWC Tech Holdings

TWC Tech Holdings is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. TWC Tech Holdings has grown $ 600 million in its initial public offering in September 2020. TWC Tech Holdings securities are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols TWCT, TWCTU and TWCTW.

