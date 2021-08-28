Business
TWC Tech Holdings shareholders approve business combination with Cellebrite
Transaction to close on or around August 30, 2021
Common shares and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the names “CLBT” and “CLBTW” on August 31, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO, August 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (“TWC Tech Holdings”) (NASDAQ: TWCT) announced today that its shareholders have approved all proposals relating to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Cellebrite DI Ltd. (“Cellebrite”) at a special meeting of shareholders held today.
The closing of the business combination is expected to take place on or around August 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of the usual closing conditions. The common shares and warrants of the Combined Company are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “CLBT” and “CLBTW” on August 31, 2021.
About Cellebrite
Cellebrite’s mission is to empower our clients to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. Cellebrite is the global leader in digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations to master the complexity of legally-sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies in more than 140 countries, Cellebrite’s digital intelligence platform and solutions are transforming the way customers collect, examine, analyze and manage data in the framework of investigations sanctioned by law.
About True Wind Capital
True Wind Capital is a San Franciscoprivate equity firm based on investing in leading technology companies. True Wind has a broad investment mandate, with deep industry expertise in software, technology services and hardware.
About TWC Tech Holdings
TWC Tech Holdings is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. TWC Tech Holdings has grown $ 600 million in its initial public offering in September 2020. TWC Tech Holdings securities are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols TWCT, TWCTU and TWCTW.
Important information and where to find it
This press release concerns the proposed transaction involving TWC Tech Holdings and Cellebrite. Cellebrite has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 with the SEC, which includes a prospectus from Cellebrite and a proxy from TWC Tech Holdings, and either party may file other documents with the SEC relating to the proposed transaction. Documents filed by Cellebrite with the SEC can be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, these documents, when available, can be obtained free of charge from Cellebrite upon written request to [email protected]
Forward-looking statements
This document includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “forecast”, “intention”. , “” seek “,” target “,” anticipate “,” believe “,” might “,” pursue “,” expect “,” estimate “,” might “,” plan “,” prospect “,” future “and” project “and other similar expressions which predict, project or indicate future events or trends. These forward-looking statements include estimated financial information. These forward-looking statements concerning income, earnings, performance, strategies, the outlook and other aspects of the business of TWC Tech Holdings, Cellebrite or the Combined Company following the completion of the proposed business combination contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement and the Merger Plan (the “ ment ”) are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors can be found in Cellebrite’s most recent SEC documents, which are available free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as in the registration statement on Form F-4 and Cellebrite’s proxy circular / final prospectus relating to the Business Combination.
This press release is not intended to be exhaustive or to contain all the information that a person may desire when considering an investment in TWC Tech Holdings, Cellebrite or the Combined Company and is not intended to form the basis of a decision to invest in TWC Tech Holdings, Cellebrite or the combined company. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TWC Tech Holdings and Cellebrite to predict these events or how they could affect the business combination. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are posted, and TWC Tech Holdings and Cellebrite do not undertake to update or revise forward-looking statements, whatsoever. or as a result of new information. , changes in expectations, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Contacts
For Cellebrite:
Media
Adam jaffé
Vice President of Global Communications
+1 973 206 7643
[email protected]
– Where –
Quick [email protected]
Investors
Anat Earon-Heilborn
VP Investor Relations
+972 73 394 8440
[email protected]
For TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. :
Jonathan gasthalter/Nathaniel Garnick
Guest Hosts & Co.
+1 (212) 257-4170
TWCT[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twc-tech-holdings-stockholders-approve-business-combination-with-cellebrite-301364539.html
SOURCE Capital of True Wind
