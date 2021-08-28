Connect with us

Support.com shares explode again as loan fees for short sales exceed 100%

5 mins ago

Shares of Support.com rose to strong volume again on Friday and have now more than quintupled in just over a week, although the customer and technical support services company has not released any news.

The SPRT stock,
+ 33.65%
rose to 203% in intraday trading, before declining to close Friday up 33.7% at $ 26.33, the highest closing price since October 2004. Trade volume climbed to 162 .3 million shares, enough to make the share the most actively traded share on major US markets. Exchanges.

The so-called meme stock has now risen 223.5% amid a seven-day winning streak, which included a 41.1% rally on Thursday to volume of 105.9 million shares.

Earlier this year, Support.com shares garnered considerable attention as it exploded a record 231.8% more to a record 282.6 million shares, after the company announced a deal to acquire. by bitcoin mining company Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., in a deal that was at the time expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, the current rally in stocks has occurred without any news released from the company, and nothing has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company did not respond to a request for information and / or comment.

Still, Support.com is getting a lot of attention from retailers because it is the hottest stock on StockTwits and hot among the Reddit crowd.

The rally also comes at a time when bearish bets against the stock have risen in recent months to reach multiples of the previous record.

Short-term interest reached 6.18 million shares in mid-August, according to the latest exchange data, or roughly 193 times the short-term interest (32,037 shares) at the end of 2020.

FactSet, MarketWatch

The previous short-term interest record, before 2021, was 425,838 adjusted shares per division in July 2008.

Do not miss: Short sellers are not bad, but they are misunderstood.

With a public float of 9.29 million shares, the short-term free float percentage interest is around 66%, which is quite high, according to Fintel.io Founder Wilton Risenhoover.

For example, short interest as a percentage of the free float for other shares even AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC,
+1.31%
was around 18% according to the latest data, and for GameStop Corp. GME,
-0.13%
was about 12%.

And despite the skyrocketing of stocks, the interest in betting on a downside has increased as bears are willing to pay to sell stocks short.

The borrowing fee rate hits 102% and is climbing this morning, Risenhoover told MarketWatch. He added that Interactive Brokers did not report any stocks available to borrow.

A week earlier, Fintel reported that the borrowing charge rate was around 86%, making the stock the fourth most likely stock research platform at that time to experience a short compression or rapid hedging of bearish bets that cause stock prices to rise. .

Support.coms stock has now climbed 1,096.8% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 SPX index,
+ 0.88%
gained 20.1%.

