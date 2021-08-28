Extinction Rebellion stick coins outside the London Stock Exchange in a “banking tour” of …

Activists spilled fake blood on the ground outside the London Stock Exchange.



Image: Extinction Rebellion



Extinction Rebellion activists have targeted various City of London financial institutions in their latest action.

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion stuck two coins on the ground outside the London Stock Exchange with chewing gum.

As part of a walk through London’s financial hub, the group targeted various institutions they believe are facilitating climate change.

Activists first gathered at the Bank of England before embarking on a march through central London.

They sprayed the Standard Chartered building in the City of London with red paint and climbed onto the building’s entrances.

The march then moved on to the Guildhall and the law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, both also sprayed with red paint.

There appear to be hundreds of activists present.

The group calls the day’s march a “banking tour” of London.

Police are present and have formed a line between the marchers and the targeted buildings.

More than 100 people have so far been arrested during the group’s protests, including 52 on the first day and 40 on the second.

Later in the protest, protesters reached the London Museum and the AFP towers in London.

The walkers then proceeded to the London Stock Exchange where they heard a series of speeches.

Extinction Rebellion activists target major financial centers in London.



Image: Extinction Rebellion



The action is part of ‘Blood Money March’ groups targeting the financial center of London. Protesters have been heard repeatedly calling “blood money”.

The event’s Facebook page reads: “Blood Money is a march through the City of London aimed at highlighting institutions complicit in racism and environmental exploitation.

Read more: Buckingham Palace memorial vandalized amid protests in London

“Along the way, we will hear about the bloodthirsty profits of our economic system: the banks that finance fossil fuel projects, especially in the Global South; the law firms that represent them; and the institutions that allow them to operate with impunity.

The group also demanded an immediate end to new investments in fossil fuels.

Extinction Rebellion activists have targeted Standard Chartered bank.



Image: Alamy



Their website states: “The city of London was built on blood money.

He calls on the demonstrators to “demand a change in the oppressive colonial system which leads to climatic and racist crises”.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police are preparing to deploy thousands of officers to London over the bank holiday weekend ahead of further climate protests and other planned events.

The Met has requested “a small number” of additional police from neighboring forces for support.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner Matt Twist said: “As we approach the weekend we are ready to respond to a number of different demonstrations from protest groups, including Extinction Rebellion.

“Over the past week, officers have worked hard to balance the rights of protesters with those of the community, but on numerous occasions the protesters’ actions have become unreasonable and they have caused or attempted to cause serious disruption to the public and to the community. companies.

“Activists have frustrated the police response by using complex locking devices that take time for officers to remove them safely.

“They also used paint to degrade London’s landmarks – an action we consider totally unacceptable.

“Like everyone else, Extinction Rebellion has the right to assemble and protest, but it is a limited right, and they do not have the right to seriously and unreasonably disturb others.

“The unreasonable disruption caused by Extinction Rebellion, particularly as London continues to recover from the pandemic, is deeply frustrating, especially for communities who will see local agents lured into central London in response. “

Daniel Willis, Head of Campaigns and Policy at Global Justice Now, said: “It is heartening to see Extinction Rebellion highlight the City of London’s role in funding climate chaos. Direct action is a legitimate nonviolent political tactic – and a modest response to the City-fueled death and destruction.

“Whether it’s financing fossil fuels, using trade rules to remove environmental protections, or demanding debt repayment that prevents southern countries from investing in climate adaptation, these businesses and financial institutions are deeply rooted in the root cause of the climate crisis – our global economy system. “

Protesters sprayed the City of London’s Guildhall with red paint.



Image: Extinction Rebellion



Extinction Rebellion activists stuck signs on targeted buildings.



Photo: Nick Morrison



This is the fifth day of Extinction Rebellion’s actions in London. Demonstrations are planned for two weeks, including the bank holiday weekend.

So far, protesters have blocked roads and Oxford Circus, set up giant pink tables and vandalized the Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace.

City of London Police told LBC: ‘The City of London Police are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Service and the UK Transport Police to respond appropriately and proportionately to protest activity in the city. from London.

“Officers are currently present in several locations across the city to ensure a balance between the right to protest and the right of Londoners to go about their day-to-day business. “