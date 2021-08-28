Bragg Gaming Group begins trading on the Nasdaq today





US Nasdaq Listing Expands Availability of Capital Markets TORONTO, August 27, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Bragg playgroup (TSX: BRAG; NASDAQ: BRAG) (“Bragg” or the “Society”), today announced that trading in the company’s common shares will begin today, August 27, 2021, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq“), under the ticker symbol” BRAG “. The Company’s shares also continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol” BRAG “. Bragg is a growing global gaming content and technology group and owner of leading B2B companies in the iGaming industry. Richard Carter, CEO of Bragg said: “At Bragg, we are successfully executing our initiatives to grow our business and market share in the large global iGaming market which is of increasing interest to US and Canadian investors. Trading our common stock on the Nasdaq is another positive step in our efforts to increase shareholder value and we are pleased to join the Nasdaq and its listed companies which are renowned leaders in their respective industries. public offering combined with our Canadian listing allows Bragg to further increase awareness of the Company and our growth opportunities with a greater number of institutional and retail investors while providing improved trading liquidity. “ About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg playgroup (TSX: BRAG, NASDAQ: BRAG) is a growing global gaming content and technology group and owner of leading B2B companies in the iGaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, Bragg has grown to include operations in Europe, North America and Latin America and is emerging as an international force in the global online gaming market. Through its wholly owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, Bragg provides exclusive, proprietary and aggregated casino content through its in-house Remote Game Server (RGS) and distribution platform ORYX Hub. ORYX offers a complete turnkey iGaming solution, including its Player Account Management (PAM) platform, as well as managed operational and marketing services. The story continues Nevada-based Wild Streak Gaming is Bragg’s wholly-owned U.S. premium gaming content studio. Wild Streak has a popular portfolio of casino games that are offered by land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including the US and UK. In May 2021, Bragg announced plans to acquire Nevada-based Spin Games, a provider of B2B gaming technology and content currently serving the US market. Spin is licensed in the major US states regulated by iGaming and provides Tier 1 operators in the region. Find out more. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined by applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, ” anticipate, “” believe “,” continue “,” plans “or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained in this document is provided for the purpose of helping readers understand current expectations and management’s plans regarding the future. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, without limitation, statements regarding listing and trading on the Nasdaq. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates which, although considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to , the factors described in more detail in the “Risk factors” section of the Company’s annual information Form dated March 25, 2021, available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors must be considered with care. There can be no assurance that these estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or change any statements containing forward-looking information, or any factors or assumptions that underlie them. tend, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005035/en/ Contacts For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Yaniv Spielberg

TUBE

Bragg playgroup

[email protected] Where Joseph Jaffoni, Richard Land, James Leahy

JCIR

212-835-8500 or [email protected] For media inquiries or Bragg Gaming Group interview requests, contact:

Gilles Potter

Marketing director

Bragg playgroup

[email protected]

