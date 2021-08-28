5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday August 27

The Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge came hot. The personal consumption expenditure price index for July was up 4.2% from a year ago. July’s core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 3.6% year-over-year, the highest in decades. Rising inflation has been a concern in the markets. Powell has said in the past that if price pressures increase, they are transient. A number of Fed officials are speaking on Friday before and after Powell at 10 a.m.ET. speech. Investors are hoping the president will give hints as to when central bankers might consider cutting bond purchases in the era of the pandemic.