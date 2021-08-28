Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday August 27
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Stock futures rise ahead of Fed Chief Powell’s speech
2. The Fed-Loved Inflation Gauge Has Seen the Biggest Jump Since the 1990s
The Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge came hot. The personal consumption expenditure price index for July was up 4.2% from a year ago. July’s core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 3.6% year-over-year, the highest in decades. Rising inflation has been a concern in the markets. Powell has said in the past that if price pressures increase, they are transient. A number of Fed officials are speaking on Friday before and after Powell at 10 a.m.ET. speech. Investors are hoping the president will give hints as to when central bankers might consider cutting bond purchases in the era of the pandemic.
3. Oil climbs as storm approaches Gulf of Mexico production center
Pump jacks operate near Loco Hills on April 23, 2020 in Eddy County, New Mexico.
Paul Ratje | Getty Images
U.S. oil prices, on track for strong weekly gains, rose 2% on Friday morning amid concerns over short-term supply disruptions as energy companies began shutting down production in the Gulf from Mexico before a potential hurricane hits this weekend. Offshore wells in the Gulf of Mexico represent 17% of US crude oil production. Over 45% of total US refining capacity is located along the Gulf Coast. Any dollar movement on Powell’s speech could impact oil prices.
4. United States and Allies Warn Against Terrorist Attacks in Afghanistan
The United States and its allies have warned that more terrorist attacks in Kabul are likely, as Tuesday’s deadline for the military withdrawal from Afghanistan approaches. Two suicide bombers struck Thursday near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, where thousands still hope to be evacuated after the Taliban took control of the country. Thirteen American servicemen were among more than 100 people killed in the attacks. President Joe Biden on Thursday promised to complete the evacuations and hunt down the leaders of ISIL-K, which claimed responsibility for the attacks.
5. Covid cases in the United States show signs of slowing down, even as deaths rise again
New everyday Covid cases are still on the rise in the United States, reaching their highest level since January for a seven-day average of nearly 156,000. That’s a 10% increase from the previous week. The seven-day average of new daily Covid deaths was 1,194. That’s 39% more than the week before.
The rate of infections, however, is showing signs of slowing, especially in some of the states hardest hit by the delta variant. The United States has seen a handful of spikes in cases throughout the pandemic. They peaked at a seven-day average of 251,000 per day in January. The nationwide hospitalization curve may also bend, as admissions growth appears to be slowing.
Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
