Stocks hit record highs as relief rates stay low

NEW YORK Wall Street hit record highs on Friday after the Federal Reserve chief said he was still a long way from pulling interest rates off the record low, helping markets soar even s ‘he begins to reduce his support for the economy later this year.

The S&P 500 rose 39.37, or 0.9%, to 4,509.37 to break its previous all-time high on Wednesday, in a widespread rally that swept everything from bonds to gold. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 242.68 points, or 0.7%, to 34,455.80, and the Nasdaq composite gained 183.69, or 1.2%, to 15,129.50.

Stocks have set record after record this year thanks in large part to massive efforts by the Federal Reserve to support the economy and financial markets. But the gains had become more timid as the start of the end of Fed aid was in sight, now that the unemployment rate has fallen and inflation has accelerated.

In a speech that investors circled for weeks, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy had taken a major milestone the central bank had set to slow the $ 120 billion in purchases of ‘obligations that she fulfills every month. This could mean a reduction by the end of the year in purchases, which are aimed at keeping long-term interest rates low and boosting the economy.

But Powell also cited past mistakes where policymakers took premature action in the face of seemingly high inflation, again stressing that today’s high inflation appears to be only temporary. He also clarified that a slowdown in Fed bond purchases does not mean a short-term rate hike is imminent. This would require the labor market and inflation to prevent much stricter testing.

We have a long way to go to achieve maximum jobs, said Powell.

At the end of Powell’s speech, many investors saw it as a sign that the Fed will continue to support the market with low interest rates, which can act as steroids for stocks. In Wall Street parlance, the tone was more accommodating than hawkish, which would have argued for a faster rate hike.

He didn’t say it so much as he cooed it, said Ernesto Ramos, U.S. director of investments at BMO Global Asset Management. He was super accommodating.

Stocks of companies whose earnings are most closely tied to the economy made the largest gains after the speech. Small companies have been particularly strong, with the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index up 2.9%, more than triple the gain for large S&P 500 stocks. They often do better when investors are feeling more bullish. as for lower rates and a stronger economy.

The markets love it, Ramos said. But he also warned that the longer ultra-low interest rate policy helps support markets, the pullback could be worse once it is finally exhausted.

This reinforces our belief that the markets will continue to do well this year, he said. But when the housing is completely removed, how bad will the hangover be? Much like a party, the hangover is less bad if you leave earlier.

Treasury yields fell, but only after a few swings. After sitting at 1.35% shortly before Powell’s speech, the 10-year Treasury yield fell as Powell cited past instances of policymakers raising interest rates prematurely due to concerns about short-term inflation surges, saying such a mistake could be particularly harmful now. .

Yields then recovered a bit from their declines after Powell said further substantial progress had been made on his inflation targets, one of two milestones needed for the Fed to slow its bond purchases. The other, which focuses on jobs, showed progress, but Powell did not say it was filled.

The 10-year Treasury yield was 1.30% Friday night, compared to 1.34% Thursday night.

Of course, Powell also said that the delta variant of the coronavirus is complicating matters, although he still expects improvements to continue.

The faster spreading delta variant has already slowed down some economic activity. A report released on Friday showed that consumer spending in the country rose 0.3% in July from June, a sharp slowdown from the 1.1% jump in previous months. That’s a big deal when consumer spending is the driving force behind the U.S. economy, and its growth has slowed even as income growth for Americans accelerated to 1.1 percent last month.

The report also showed that a Fed-preferred year-on-year inflation indicator held steady at 3.6% in July, slightly above economists’ expectations.

The next circled date on investor calendars is a week away, when the government reports the number of people hired by companies in August. A strong report could give the Fed even more leeway to start slowing its bond purchases.

Commodity producers made the biggest jumps in equity markets as lower yields and the weakening dollar pushed up prices for oil, gold and other commodities.

Occidental Petroleum jumped 6.9% for the S&P 500’s biggest gain, and miner Freeport-McMoRan rose 5.9%.

On the losing side, Peloton Interactive fell 8.5%. He reported a loss for his last quarter, slashed the price of his most popular product and revealed he has been subpoenaed by the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security for documents related to his statement injuries associated with their exercise equipment.

Overseas stock markets were mixed.

By STAN CHOE

AP writer Annabelle Liang contributed.