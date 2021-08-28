Cuba’s central bank now recognizes cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin

Cuba will now recognize and regulate cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, citing “reasons of socio-economic interest”.

Resolution 215, which was published in the newspaper on ThursdayOfficial Gazette, indicates that the central bank will establish new rules on how to deal with digital currencies. Commercial providers of related services will now need a license from the central bank to continue operating.

The US embargo on the Communist state has made Cuba an outcast of the world economy. Cuba’s decision to join El Salvador in adopting decentralized virtual money could help the country bypass the US sanctions regime, which has been put in place under former President Donald Trump and was extended under President Joe Biden.

“It’s historic that they are embracing it,” said Boaz Sobrado, a London-based fintech data analyst who spent four years working in crypto in Cuba.

“This is a conservative government still anchored in traditional Marxism. In fact, the Communist Cuban central bank was founded by Che Guevara. The fact that it regulates carefully shows that it cares about what it can bring them, ”Boaz said.

Sending and receiving money between the United States and Cuba has become extremely difficult under the Trump administration, according to Dr.Mrinalini Tankha, professor of anthropology at Portland State University, who is researching Cuba. for 10 years.

In 2020, Western Union, a particularly important channel for remittances that had operated in Cuba for more than 20 years, shut down all of its more than 400 locations, amid the increasingly aggressive sanctions of the Trump era.

The process of entering and leaving the country with money has been made even more complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the Covid outbreak, Tankha said, some Cubans would turn to underground and somewhat semi-formal courier services called mulas, where agencies would transport money to Cuba and distribute it to islanders. But as the pandemic has ground flights around the world, even that path to money has become much more difficult, she said.

It is this desperate need for liquidity amid a global pandemic and blocked access to the global economy that has helped instigate an increase in crypto adoption in Cuba, experts say.

“There is kind of a niche sector of people who have turned to cryptocurrency,” Tankha said.

She credits the booming crypto community with the rise of the internet in Cuba, as well as the fact that there are so many more people who have smartphones and 3G connectivity. A weak local currency is also a factor that may contribute to the attractiveness of bitcoin.

Cuba’s crypto use case transcends cross-border money transfer. They are also Cubans looking to unlock their income generation potential.

“If you’re a software developer, or if you’re an NFT artist, you could actually get paid cryptocurrency for your work, and I think that’s where the potential is,” Tankha said. “It opens up a whole new economy that Cubans can participate in.”

This is exactly what photographer Gabriel Guerra Bianchini does. Havana-based Bianchini was one of the first artists in Cuba to enter the world of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

“My first work sold in six days for 1.6 ethereum,” Bianchini said. “It’s more important than just making money. It really is freedom.”

However, receiving funds, even through crypto channels, requires some creativity, as many exchanges require KYC compliance.

“As soon as Cubans participate in this ecosystem, they face many risks, even if they work with a VPN where they can hide their location,” Tankha said.

Tankha told CNBC that many exchanges, including those not based in the United States, continue to geographically block Cubans.

Experts told CNBC that there is still a long way to go for mass adoption of crypto in Cuba.

The resolution itself, while being a promising sign for Cubans keen to participate in the global economy via bitcoin rails, is hardly a warm acceptance of all things crypto. The text contains a healthy dose of skepticism, such as a warning warning citizens of the risks associated with virtual assets and ancillary service providers, which the government says operate on the “fringes of the banking and financial system.”

But Sobrado is optimistic that any sort of regulatory attention when it comes to crypto is a good thing.

“Regulators around the world, from Communist Cuba’s central bank to the SEC, are trying to tackle the cryptocurrency industry. This implies that crypto is a global phenomenon and regulators have decided that it is here to stay and is worth engaging with, ”Sobrado said.

“Oddly enough, it brings a kind of legitimacy to the space. It’s become too big to ignore,” he said.