Fed to end emergency economic stimulus, hints Jerome Powell





But, in his long-awaited speech at the Jackson Hole Virtual Symposium , Powell tempered his optimism with a few words of caution: the Delta variant remains an imminent threat to the US economy.

The speech did not provide an exact timeline for the Fed to cut back on its monthly asset purchases, known to Wall Street investors as “tapering.”

Balancing the threat of Covid with the ongoing economic recovery, Powell suggested that the Fed, which has been buying $ 120 billion worth of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities each month since the height of the pandemic to support the economy , will begin to curb these buys before the end of the year.

This was in line with the minutes of last week’s July meeting, which caused a brief turmoil in the market.

The right conditions for typing TO Jackson Hole Powell pointed to the progress the economy has made since last year’s recession. The Fed, which is responsible for keeping prices stable and achieving maximum jobs, has been looking for more progress on both fronts in recent months before changing its policy. But on Friday, Powell said the inflation test was now satisfied and that “it was also clear progress towards maximum employment.” “The pace of total hiring is faster than at any time in the data recorded before the pandemic,” Powell said. “These favorable conditions for job seekers should allow the economy to cover the considerable remaining path to reach maximum employment.” Between June and July, the US economy added nearly 1.9 million works. And next week’s August jobs report should be strong as well. Earlier Friday, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – the PCE price index – hit a 30-year high, well above the bank’s target of around 2%. Powell has long said that the rise in inflation will only be temporary and dissipate as pandemic conditions ease. He reiterated it in his speech. But even so, that does not mean that the money taps will be immediately turned off. “For now, I think the policy is well positioned,” said Powell. He also pointed out that a reduction in the monthly shopping spree would not be a direct signal to raise interest rates. The minutes of the Fed’s July meeting showed that most central bank officials believe monthly asset purchases could be canceled later this year if the economy continues at its current pace. If the cut was imminent, “then Powell surely would have dropped a heavier index today rather than just repeating what was in the July minutes,” said Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics. Plus, the recovery has its own issues: “The intervening month brought more progress in the form of a strong jobs report for July, but also the spread of the Delta variant,” said Powell. The rise in Covid-19 cases on the back of the more infectious Delta variant has recently weighed on some economic indicators. As Powell spoke on Friday morning, the last August reading of the University of Michigan report consumer confidence index showed “no decrease … in the magnitude of the collapse in consumer confidence recorded during the first half of the month.” The indicator had fallen to its worst level since December 2011 in a preliminary release earlier this month. No temper tantrum The financial markets ignored Powell’s prediction of a tapering. Wall Street was in the green, with all three major stock indexes adding to modest gains after Powell’s speech. The yield on 10-year Treasury bonds edged down, falling from 0.02% to 1.32%. Investors remain somewhat on the alert over the announcement of a possible tapering: the last time the Fed canceled its monthly purchases in 2013, the market fell into a so-called “taper tantrum”, characterized by a sharp rise in bond yields in just a few months. month. Prior to the Jackson Hole speech, investors largely agreed that the Fed would not officially announce a reduction in its monthly purchases before the fall or winter meetings.

