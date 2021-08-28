Fact Checking of a Claim Regarding the FDA’s Role in the Approval of Pesticides in Foods

After the United States Food and Drug Administration gives its final opinion approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a health and wellness Facebook group shared a Publish who seeks to discredit the agency.

“FDA approval means nothing when you realize that the FDA also approves pesticides in our food! Said the August 23 message.

The message implies that since the FDA allows pesticides in food, people should not trust the agency approval of the Pfizer vaccine. But it distorts the FDA’s role in regulating pesticides and ignores the scientific processes that go into vaccine approval decisions.

How the FDA approves vaccines

The post uses a misleading pesticide regulation claim to claim that FDA approval means nothing. This is not the case. Full FDA approval means the agency has great confidence in the safety, efficacy, and quality of a drug.

On August 23, the FDA approved Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 years of age and older. The vaccine was previously used under an emergency use authorization, a designation that still applies to people between the ages of 12 and 15.

“Although this vaccine and others have met the FDA’s rigorous scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine vaccine meets high standards of safety, efficacy and quality of manufacture. FDA requires an approved product, ”Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. Press release.

While COVID-19 vaccines have already been found to be safe and effective with emergency use authorization, full approval means companies and schools may have more leeway to demand the Pfizer vaccine, and the vaccine may to stay on the market beyond the health emergency.

FDA said the approval process includes an analysis of the condition and available treatments, an assessment of the benefits and risks using the data provided by the manufacturer, and strategies for managing the risks associated with the drug.

The road to FDA approval begins with a vaccine going through three different phases of clinical trials, according to the University of Medicine of Chicago. Each phase of the trial increases the number of participants and the scope of what the researchers are looking for.

Vaccine manufacturers must then submit a Biologics license application to the FDA, which includes clinical and non-clinical trial data, technical information, labeling information, etc. In the case of Pfizers, this app relied on the extensive data submitted to support its emergency use authorization.

Pfizer submitted its application for full FDA approval in May 2021, and it was the the fastest FDA approval of a vaccine ever.

“The public and the medical community can be sure that although we approved this vaccine quickly, it was fully in line with our existing high standards for vaccines in the United States,” he added. noted Peter Marks, director of the FDA Biologics Research and Evaluation Center.

The FDA and pesticides

The regulation of pesticides in the food supply is shared between the Environmental Protection Agency and the FDA. Regulations concern the safety of pesticides used in growing food and the amount of pesticide residues that can remain on food without causing harm. This residue is often measured in parts per million.

Simply put, the EPA sets the allowable limits for pesticide residues that would be safe for human consumption, and the FDA is responsible to enforce these limits. The limits apply to foods imported or grown in the United States

By setting the limits, the EPA examined factors such as the toxicity of pesticides, the amount applied by growers and how they break down.

One of the ways the FDA enforces these limits is to Pesticide Residue Monitoring Program, which tests a variety of food samples each year to see if they meet federal guidelines for more than 800 pesticides and chemicals.

“Very small amounts of pesticides that can remain in or on fruits, vegetables, grains and other foods decrease dramatically as crops are harvested, transported, exposed to light, washed, prepared and cooked,” said EPA spokesperson Tim Carroll said. “The EPA agrees with experts who recommend consuming a varied diet that includes many fruits and vegetables, and washing them first in clean water to remove dirt, bacteria and pesticide residues. “

By law, the EPA is also required to reassess the safety of existing pesticides, although this does not mean that the agency is not subject to political and industrial pressures.

In 2017, Scott Pruitt, then administrator of the EPA rejected the agency’s recommendation to ban the use of chlorpyrifos on foods, a pesticide linked to neurological damage in children.

This year the EPA reversed decision and announced that it would ban the pesticide, but it will take time to completely eliminate its use on food.

Our decision

A Facebook post claimed that “FDA approval means nothing when you realize that the FDA also approves pesticides in our food!” “

The FDA does not approve pesticides in food. The EPA sets limits for the safe levels of pesticide residues on foods, and the FDA monitors the food supply to enforce the limits.

The FDA approval process for vaccines begins with three phases of clinical trials to establish their safety and efficacy, and a review of clinical and non-clinical trial data and other supporting documentation.

