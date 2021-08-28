US consumer spending slows to 0.3% in July





WashingtonGrowth in consumer spending in the United States slowed in July to a modest increase of 0.3%, while inflation over the past 12 months reached its fastest pace in three decades. Spending last month fell sharply from a 1.1% increase in June, the Commerce Department reported on Friday. It was the clearest signal to date that the outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus was impacting consumer spending, the driving force of the economy. Consumer prices over the past 12 months increased 4.2%, the largest 12-month increase since an increase of 4.5% for the 12 months ending January 1991. The related price index to consumer spending is the Federal Reserve’s preferred price indicator. The 4.2% increase over the past year is well above the Fed’s annual inflation target of 2%, but so far Fed officials are considering the increase in inflation as transient and have not changed their easy money policies, believing that rising infections could become a threat. to future growth. Incomes, which are fueling future spending, rose a solid 1.1% in July, partly reflecting the strong job gains seen this month. The government reported on Thursday that the overall economy, as measured by gross domestic product, grew by a solid 6.6% in the April-June quarter. While economists have reduced their growth forecast for the current quarter based on the resurgence of the virus, analysts still believe that if COVID-19 cases decline in the last four months of 2021, the country will experience this year. its strongest growth since the mid-1980s. We believe that more moderate growth in consumer spending is more likely than a downturn in consumers and the economy reversing, said Lydia Boussour, chief US economist at Oxford Economics. The pandemic crushed spending on services like travel and restaurants, although Americans continued to spend money on goods while they stayed at home. There is evidence that the spread of the delta variant could once again slow spending on services, which had started to rebound as more people were getting vaccinated. Southwest Airlines is cutting flights for the rest of the year as infections begin to reduce demand for airline tickets. The airline said Thursday it would cut its September schedule by 27 flights per day and 162 flights per day, or 4.5% of its schedule, from early October to November 4. The 4.2% rise in headline inflation in the United States over the past 12 months was up from a 4% gain for the 12 months ending in June. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, rose 3.6% for the 12 months ending in June, also the fastest rise since 1991. The 1.1% rise in revenue was the best since a 21% increase in March when the government made economic support payments for the $ 1.9 trillion bailout that President Joe Biden pushed through. the Congress. The increase in July reflects strong hiring and up-front payments of the expanded child care tax credit. With income exceeding expenditure, the personal savings rate rose sharply to 9.6% of after-tax income in July. Economists estimate that household excess savings now stand at around $ 2.5 trillion, giving consumers plenty of money to keep spending. For July, the increase in spending reflected a 1% increase in spending on services, which includes everything from restaurant meals to utility bills. Spending on durable goods such as automobiles fell 2.3%, while spending on non-durable goods such as clothing fell 0.4%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2021/08/27/us-consumer-spending-slows-july/5614772001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos