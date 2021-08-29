Security Token Market Partners with Turnkey Security Token Platform Digital Markets or DIGTL





Security Token Market (STM), a security token research company, has partnered with a “turnkey” security token platform, Digital Markets (DIGTL). With “hundreds” of security token offerings (STO) currently listed on the platform, STM has become an established market for researching and participating in the security token space, which is in its early stages of development. As noted by STM, partnerships with global infrastructure companies are expected to help deliver “the breadth and depth of investment opportunities sought by interested investors and users”. The Security Token Market Team wrote in a blog they can’t wait to work with DIGTL to “help spread awareness of this amazing company and platform”. The team has been “quietly” building useful products and services “for several years now and are now ready to share them with the world”. As stated in the STM update: “DIGTL, in simple terms, is an end-to-end solution that creates a clear and transparent path to liquidity. “ The announcement also shared the following details: Problem: Thanks to their easy-to-navigate portal, you can tokenize and manage your digitized ceiling table, free of charge

Thanks to their easy-to-navigate portal, you can tokenize and manage your digitized ceiling table, free of charge To augment: Within this same platform, issuers can “conduct compliant fundraising campaigns”

Within this same platform, issuers can “conduct compliant fundraising campaigns” List: DIGTL can “help you get listed on a blockchain-based exchange, such as MERJ”.

DIGTL can “help you get listed on a blockchain-based exchange, such as MERJ”. To exchange: Using DIGTL’s proprietary technology, issuers have “the ability to create their own marketplace to facilitate compliant transactions on their web properties”. Security tokens have great potential in updating capital market infrastructure, and DIGTL “plays a key role in this,” according to Kyle sonlin, CEO of Security Token Market. He added: “The company was instrumental in bringing the Curzio Researchs $ CEO token to market, and it continues to influence the growth of the tokenized economy through investment and collaboration across the larger ecosystem. Partnering with an industry-leading company to create content flows that make capital markets more inclusive for investors and issuers around the world is a top priority for Security Token Markets. I was so excited to see the growth of blockchain and tokenization. While they offer good opportunities to reduce overall costs and improve the efficiency of the issuance process for issuers and financial service providers, security tokens have yet to enter the big picture. public “in the manner of crypto-currencies or NFTs”. The announcement further noted that “one of the reasons for this is the lack of functional products within a fully viable ecosystem, which DIGTL claims to have solved, along with its partners, via a token platform of end-to-end security that can take a security issuer token issuance, through its initial investment, crowdfunding campaigns and AE Series private placements, directly to global digital exchanges for the ultimate liquidity event : an initial public offering or a direct listing. “ The update also mentioned that the lack of “clear communication from industry experts to fully convey the benefits of tokenization and link it to a retail investor audience has played a significant role in the slow adoption. of the security token industry ”. DIGTL is delighted to work with Security Token Market to create compelling and engaging content for the larger fintech community ”, according to James wallace, CEO of DIGTL. Wallace further revealed: “We are working with exciting clients and believe the security token movement will create a paradigm shift for capital formation and investing. Our goal is to radically simplify what was previously a complex process, controlled only by venture capital funds and investment banks, to help issuers and asset managers understand the power and benefits of join democratized finance. Never before have small cap stocks, new commodities, real estate portfolios and other exotic assets been able to be traded globally with the efficiency of the stock market. Security Token Market presented its Partnership network to “highlight some of the leading companies driving the adoption of breakthrough technology in the security token industry.” As stated in the update: “By leveraging our community of thousands of entrepreneurs, academics, investors and enthusiasts, we can continue to move the tokenization narrative in a positive direction and maintain a constructive discourse with regulators and innovators. to stimulate additional momentum for the industry. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crowdfundinsider.com/2021/08/179698-security-token-market-teams-up-with-turnkey-security-tokens-platform-digital-markets-or-digtl/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos