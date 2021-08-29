Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Brings Class Action Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Carry Out Case

SAN DIEGO, August 28, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that it has filed a class action suit accusing Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) and certain of its officers of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeking to represent the buyers of Cassava Sciences common stock between February 2, 2021 and the month of August 24, 2021 inclusive (the “Recourse Period”). The Cassava science The class action lawsuit was filed on August 27, 2021 in the Western District of Texas and is captioned Brazeau v. Cassava Sciences, Inc., n ° 21-cv-00751.

If you wish to serve as the principal applicant of the Cassava science class action, please fill in your information by clicking here. You can also contact the lawyer Mary K. Blasy by Robbins Geller by calling 800 / 449-4900 or emailing [email protected] The principal applicant’s requests for the Cassava science The class action must be filed with the court no later than October 26, 2021.

The claimant is represented by Robbins Geller, who has extensive experience in the prosecution of collective actions of investors, including actions involving financial fraud. You can view a copy of the complaint by clicking here.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Cassava Sciences The primary therapeutic product candidate during the Class Period was simufilam, a small molecule drug designed to treat Alzheimer’s disease. On February 2, 2021, Cassava Sciences announced the results of its interim analysis of an open label study with simufilam, which reportedly showed that patients’ cognitive and behavioral scores both improved after six months of treatment with simufilam, without no security problem. As the market digested this good news, the market price of Cassava Sciences’ common shares rose and Cassava Sciences immediately took advantage of the stock price inflation, issuing and selling over four million common shares at $ 49. per share on February 12. 2021 through a follow-up public offering of shares subscribed and raising more than $ 200 million in gross proceeds.

The story continues

The Cassava science The Class Action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences’ claims regarding the efficacy of simulfilams had been overestimated; (ii) the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences’ claims regarding the efficacy of simulfilams were biased; and (iii) accordingly, the positive statements of the Defendants during the Class Period regarding the business actions and financial prospects of Cassava Sciences and the likelihood of US Food Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval. States were false and misleading and / or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 24, 2021, it was revealed that the FDA had received a so-called citizens’ petition initiating administrative action to “stop two ongoing trials of the drug. [s]imufilam. . . pending a thorough FDA audit. “As detailed in the citizens’ petition,”[i]n the information available to the petitioner. . . raises serious concerns about the quality and integrity of laboratory studies surrounding this drug candidate and supporting claims of its efficacy. , which has serious concerns about the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting cassava [Sciences] claims for [simulfilam]s effectiveness, provides compelling reasons to suspend ongoing clinical trials until the FDA can conduct and complete a rigorous cassava audit [Sciences] research. On this news, the price of Cassava Sciences’ common stock fell about 32%, hurting investors.

THE MAIN COMPLAINANT PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 allows any investor who purchased common stock of Cassava Sciences during the period covered by the action to seek appointment as principal plaintiff in the Cassava science class action lawsuit. A principal plaintiff is generally the plaintiff with the greatest financial interest in the remedy sought by the putative class which is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead applicant acts on behalf of all other class members by ordering Cassava science class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can choose a law firm of their choice to argue the case. Cassava science class action lawsuit. An ability of investors to participate in any potential future upturn in the Cassava science the class action does not depend on the function of principal plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 attorneys in 9 offices across the country, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest US law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller lawyers have secured many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever, of $ 7.2 billion in In re Enron Corp. Dry. Litigation. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 report ranked Robbins Geller # 1 for recovering $ 1.6 billion from investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other company from securities claimants . Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Lawyer advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future results.

Services can be performed by lawyers in one of our offices.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/rgrdlaw

https://twitter.com/rgrdlaw

https://www.facebook.com/rgrdlaw

See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210828005004/en/

Contacts

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101

Mary K. Blasy, 800-449-4900

[email protected]