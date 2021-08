Consumer confidence weakens due to stock market losses

Taipei, Aug. 28 (CNA) Consumer confidence in Taiwan weakened in August as investor confidence was affected by losses in the local stock market earlier in the month, according to the National Central University (NCU). The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) fell 1.49 points from the previous month to 75.43 in August, with the equity investment confidence sub-index falling from 9.5 from July to 46.8, NCU said, citing its survey conducted Aug. 18-21. The CCI is an indication of the level of public confidence in employment, family finances, consumer prices, the local economic climate, the stock market and the likelihood of purchasing durable goods such as cars and houses. over the next six months. According to the survey, the decline in confidence in investing in stocks was the strongest among the six factors. Dachrahn Wu (), director of the NCU’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, said the drop came after the main Taiwan Stock Exchange index fell nine consecutive trading sessions from August 5 to 17 , just before the poll. . Meanwhile, the Taiex plunged 962.53 points, or 5.46%, on uncertainty caused by volatility in U.S. markets and concerns over the phasing out of a tax cut. transactions for day traders in Taiwan. Wu said fears over the possible termination of the transaction tax cut led day traders to shed old economy stocks, especially in the shipping and commodities sectors. On August 19, the Cabinet approved a measure to extend the tax cut for three years, but the bill is pending approval by the Legislative Yuan. “The fall of the Taiex has hurt consumer confidence a lot, pushing down the entire CCI this month,” Wu said. Meanwhile, the sub-indices of confidence in family finances, employment and consumer prices also fell by 1.25, 1.2 and 0.2, respectively, from July to 90.35, 69 , 45 and 42.45 in August, according to the survey. Against the slowdown, the sub-indices of confidence in the probability of buying durable goods and the local economic climate increased by 2.85 and 0.40, respectively, from July to 114.05 and 89.5 in August, according to the survey. Wu said lowering a Level 3 alert for COVID-19 earlier this month along with a plan for the government to issue NT $ 5,000 (US $ 179) in stimulus bills in October could stimulate domestic consumption, which would be a positive sign for durable goods. sales over the next six months. A sub-index score of 0-100 indicates pessimism, while a score of 100-200 shows optimism, NCU said, noting that optimism was seen in August only in the sub- index of probability of purchasing durable goods. The NCU survey in May collected 2,903 valid questionnaires from local consumers aged 20 and over. It had a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.0 percentage points. (By Pan Tzu-yu and Frances Huang) Final element / s

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://focustaiwan.tw/business/202108280013 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos